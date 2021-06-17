The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars wore the same Rotate Birger Christensen black and white polka dot dress on Wednesday night's episode

Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards Wear Matching Dresses on RHOBH: 'No, We Didn't Plan It'

Great Bravolebrities think alike.

During Wednesday night's episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards showed up to fellow cast member Sutton Stracke's house for a "Paris party" in the same Rotate Birger Christensen black and white polka dot dress. They picked the puff-sleeve frock to match the theme of the soirée - which celebrated the City of Lights in the 90210 while travel was limited amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Rinna posted two Instagram photos of the matching duo, clarifying "No we didn't plan it" in the caption.

"🔥🔥so cute twinning," one fan wrote in the comment section. "WATCHES PRETTY WOMAN ONCE," the popular meme account @youvegotnomale joked in reference to the polka dot dress Julia Roberts' character wore to a polo match in the iconic romcom.

Rinna, 57, paired her strong-shoulder design with silver hoop earrings and white quilted Bottega Veneta mules, while Richards, 52, accessorized with a wide-brim hat, red sandals and a matching clutch.

And this is not the first time the ladies of Beverly Hills have given us an epic fashion faceoff moment on camera. Last season, Rinna and Erika Girardi wore matching pink jacquard blazer dresses (also by Rotate Birger Christensen!) to a dinner party.

Girardi later discovered that Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon also owns the same sexy ensemble. She called the trio The Pink Ladies - the iconic gang of girls in Grease - dubbing them "Frenchy, Rizzo, and Marty," as first pointed out by the meme account, brandsbybravo.

Rinna and Girardi did not plan to wear the identical pink dresses to the dinner party and poked fun at their twinning moment on social media leading up to the episode.

"We are a whole Mood. Tonight #RHOBH @bravotv 9pm 💗💗 dress @rotatebirgerchristensen," Rinna wrote on Instagram last year alongside a photo of the women posing in their matching attire. Meanwhile Girardi captioned a similar post, "Two girls, same dress."