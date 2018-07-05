Celebrities always pull out all the stops with their Fourth of July outfits. There are some like Reese Witherspoon and Miley Cyrus who go all-out in star and stripe prints. And there are others that bring a sexy side to their looks with red, white and blue swimsuits (see, the KarJenners). But some combine the two wearing the American flag bikini. And thanks to a few timeless throwback photos, we learned that some ladies of the Real Housewives loved to rock that look back in the day.

On the Fourth of July, three Housewives shared throwback photos of themselves posing in American-flag-print bikinis. Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards and Bethenny Frankel all posed some amazing snaps of their younger years on social media.

Rinna shared a photo of herself running along the beach wearing a star-printed top with striped red bottoms wishing all her fans a happy fourth.

But when TV writer/producer Gary Janetti joked about people who wear flag-print swimsuits, Rinna immediately jumped to her own defense. And thanks to the detective work of the Instagram account, Comment by Celebs, we can see how the whole convo went down.

Janetti wrote on Instagram, “A photo in an American flag bikini? How did you even think of that?”

In which Rinna responded, “F U GARY,” and posted the photo of herself modeling her patriotic two-piece.

Frankel is notorious for her bathing suit selection (she posts so many different bikini shots, there’s a gallery dedicated to her most colorful two-pieces). So for her fans, she found a photo of herself from pre-Housewives days wearing a flag bikini.

“Stars & stripes #throwback. Where are you celebrating today? #merica,” she captioned the shot.

And finally, there’s Kyle Richards who revealed that she and husband Mauricio Umansky loved rocking a matching flag look back in the day.

In 1994 she wore a flag-printed low-cut one-piece, while Umansky wore a USA logo tank with dotted and striped shorts.

“I mean , I can’t let the 4th of July pass without posting these doozies, Richards wrote. “WHAT is that on my forehead in the 2nd photo & why wasn’t it in the first ? It was taken at the same time 🧐 And why on God’s green earth am I wearing those shorts?”

Ladies, if you’re reading this, we think you should bring back those looks next year.