Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin Hit NYFW to Support Daughter Amelia Gray at Rainy Tommy Hilfiger Show

Model Amelia Gray Hamlin walked the Tommy Factory runway show on Sunday, alongside Ashley Graham, Julia Fox and Lila Moss

Michelle Lee
PEOPLE

Published on September 12, 2022
Photo: Rob Kim/Getty; Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are proud parents, rain or shine!

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the Mad Men actor attended New York Fashion Week to support their youngest daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin, as she walked the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2022 show held at the Skyline Drive-in in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Despite the rainy runway, the 21-year-old model strutted down the "Tommy Factory" catwalk in an oversize burgundy-and-yellow striped dress embroidered with the "TH" logo. The piece was styled with with black leather gloves, logo tights and Mary Jane stilettos for a touch of preppy avant-garde.

The model's ensemble was rounded out with grunge makeup (à la a dramatic smokey eye) and a 2000s side ponytail and side-swept bangs.

Amelia Hamlin
Thomas Concordia/Getty

Rinna, 59, and Hamlin, 70, also arrived in cool Hilfiger style — her in a checkered mini dress, towering top hat and laced-up boots splashed with a funky floral motif and the TH logo, and him in a bomber jacket, jeans and rain boots.

In addition to braving the stormy weather, the Rinna Beauty founder showed love to her daughter on Instagram, writing "GO @ameliagray ❤️❤️," under an Instagram video of her walking the show's finale.

Rob Kim/Getty

Rinna also posted a selfie with Hamlin and her eldest daughter Delilah Belle, 24, supporting Amelia Gray on the sidelines. "Cheering sissy on," Rinna captioned the family photo, which was shared to her Instagram Story.

Ashley Graham, Julia Fox and Lila Moss were also included in the fashion label's star-studded runway lineup.

Lisa Rinna/Instagram

This wouldn't be Amelia Gray's first rodeo when it comes to fashion week in the Big Apple.

In September 2017, she made her NYFW debut while closing out the Dennis Basso show, modeling a gold mini dress pulled from the brand's Spring/Summer 2018 ready-to-wear collection.

Since then, the model has taken fashion cities by storm, including Los Angeles — where she walked the Alexander Wang "Fortune City" show in April wearing a plunging halter top — and London, where she commanded the Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2022 runway with her bleached eyebrows.

(from left to right) Delilah Belle Hamlin, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. David Livingston/Getty Images

While Rinna has been candid about sharing her daughters' milestones with fans, she recently clapped back at their hostile behavior towards the children of the RHOBH cast members.

"We are doing a TV show. We try to entertain you. Why can't you treat it like wrestling for gods' sakes? Love us, love to hate us, but leave the kids alone," the Days of Our Lives actress wrote on her Instagram Story on Aug. 23.

RHOBH costars Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Minkoff and Sutton Stracke, whose children have also appeared on the reality series, also commented on the issue.

