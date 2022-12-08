Lisa Rinna, Husband Harry Hamlin and Their 2 Daughters Hit the Red Carpet in Coordinating Outfits

The family of four appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of the Mayfair Witches, a new AMC drama starring Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 12:41 PM
Amelia Gray Hamlin, Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna, and Delilah Belle Hamlin
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Lisa Rinna and her family make a fashion statement once again!

The Real Housewife of Beverly Hills joined her husband Harry Hamlin and their two daughters — Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 24 — on the red carpet for the Mayfair Witches premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The family didn't disappoint on the fashion front, matching in all-black ensembles on par with the witchy vibes of the evening.

Matriarch Rinna, 59, was a vixen in velvet, donning a sleek velour turtleneck gown with bell sleeves, which she paired with yellow-tinted shades and pointed-toe boots. Hamlin upped his nighttime look with a cool suit and cozy scarf.

The model siblings stunned with their looks, too. Amelia opted for a Matrix-inspired outfit in a cropped and collared zip-up corset top, a maxi skirt and sock-boots. She accessorized with an "A" pendant pearl choker necklace. Delilah on the other hand went for modern-day moto in a biker jacket over a white tee, flared leather pants and floral-accented stilettos.

The Rinna and Hamlin ladies showed out in support of the Golden Globe nominee, 71, who plays Cortland Mayfair, patriarch of the namesake clan, in the AMC drama based on the supernatural novels written by Anne Rice.

Amelia Gray Hamlin, Harry Hamlin, <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a>, and Delilah Belle Hamlin
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

The red carpet and the catwalk are second homes to the Rinna-Hamlin household.

In September, the four booked it to New York Fashion Week to cheer on budding model Amelia, who walked in the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2022 show in Brooklyn, New York.

However, the presentation took a stormy turn as rain took over the catwalk. But Rinna, Hamlin and Delilah proved themselves to be a proud family, supporting in the audience amid the turbulent weather.

A pro herself at posing and modeling in her best dressed, the Days of Our Lives actress recently revealed the one style fans will never catch her wearing.

"I wouldn't do the midriffs," Rinna told Interview Magazine following her runway appearance at the Priscavera's SS23 NYFW runway show that month. "I would have my daughters do the midriffs. I mean, there comes a point where you just don't. At my age, you don't do midriffs. You can wear a bathing suit but you can't do midriffs."

