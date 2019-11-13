Lisa Rinna Debuts Supermodel-Inspired Blonde Hair and Bangs: 'We Instantly Named Her Heidi'

Do blondes really have more fun? Lisa Rinna is about to find out!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, swapped out her signature brunette shade for long honey blonde wig with fringe bangs — and it looks like she was inspired by one of the world’s most iconic supermodels.

“We instantly named her Heidi. 💫✨💫✨,” Rinna wrote on Instagram, debuting her new look with a sultry selfie.

Though it appears to be a wig, the reality star might want to consider making this Heidi Klum-inspired style more permanent — her followers and famous friends seemingly loved the drastic hair transformation, which features plenty of volume at the crown of the head!

“Woow this is the one you should keep her 😍,” one user wrote. While another said, “HEIDI!!!!! Love it ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You give me liiiife @lisarinna 🔥🔥”

Fellow Bravolebrity Tamra Judge wrote simply, “Omg. Love 💕”

Image zoom Lisa Rinna / Instagram

Image zoom Vivien Killilea/Getty

Rinna’s RHOBH co-star, Kyle Richards, also debuted a bold new hair style at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Monday. She walked the red carpet alongside husband Mauricio Umansky, sporting a crisp white pantsuit and freshly chopped bangs.

The former actress parted her hair down the middle and swept her long fringe to either side to create a relaxed bohemian vibe. She added loose curls throughout to finish off the look.

Richards, 50, posed for a photo with Rinna and longtime friend Kim Kardashian West (who accepted the PCA award for Best Reality Show with her famous sisters later that night) inside the event.

Image zoom Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“And they say Blondes have more fun, Ha. @kylerichards18 @kimkardashian✨” both Rinna and Richards captioned the photo of the famous brunettes on Instagram.

“Omg, Kyle looks amazing with bangs!!” one fan commented.

“Kyle…Love your bangs on you! It makes you look much younger now. When i first saw you…i thought who is that when you were with the Kardashians on here. You look ADORABLE like always Pretty Lady!!😍😍🔥🔥🔥” another social media user said.