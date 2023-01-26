Lisa Rinna Goes Glam-Free in Paris Fashion Week Clips with Crazy Hair and No Makeup: 'Send Help'

"Fashion Week is fun," Lisa Rinna said with a laugh on her Instagram Story as she showed off her makeup-free morning look and bedhead while at Paris Fashion Week

By
Glenn Garner

Published on January 26, 2023 06:04 PM
Photo: lisa rinna/instagram

Lisa Rinna is keeping it real in the most romantic city in the world.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 59, gave a glimpse at her pre-glam morning Thursday in the City of Lights, where she's taking in the runway shows at Paris Fashion Week. "Send help," she wrote on her Instagram Story with a makeup-free video from her hotel bathroom.

"I'm not gonna lie, I'm really having a good time," Rinna said with a laugh while rocking major bedhead. "Fashion Week is fun."

She then treated herself to a facial, showing off the green mask in another video from her gorgeous Parisian balcony. "Nothing's gonna help... but we could try," Rinna joked.

Rinna later showed off her look for the evening before heading to the Thierry Mugler show, donning a strapless white thong singlet with a sheer overlay dress, featuring a thigh-high leg slit. She completed the look with a pair of strappy beige stilettos.

"Owning it in @muglerofficial," she captioned the photo, in which she rocked a more styled version of her chaotic bedhead with a rocker-chic 'do.

The Melrose Place star previously supported her daughter Amelia Hamlin as she walked in the Jean Paul Gaultier show. During her stay, she also attended the runway shows for Viktor & Rolf, Ashi Studio and Kenzo.

Rinna's Parisian jaunt comes after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed her exit from RHOBH earlier this month, following eight seasons on the Bravo reality series.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said in a statement. "It has been a fun eight-year run, and I am excited for what is to come!"

Andy Cohen has since paid tribute to Rinna with an illustration on his Instagram Story. "An iconic run," he wrote with the image.

