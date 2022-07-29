Lisa Rinna Debuts a Fresh Summer Shag Haircut as She Steps Out in Head-Turning Style in N.Y.C.

Lisa Rinna's got a fresh look.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star just amped up her signature short hairstyle with a new shag haircut that's perfect for the summer heat. Done by famed hairstylist Sally Hershberger in New York, the short chop is ever so slightly feathered for added dimension and to really let the shag take center stage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sally Hershberger Salon colorist Gloria Bonilla came in with the finishing touches to add even more dimension to Rinna's hair with shades of golden blonde and brown. The highlights peeking through the layers make her whole look pop.

Rinna stepped out this week to do some press in New York City, teaming her fresh cut with some head-turning style moments, including a rose-print Saint Laurent catsuit with YSL logo heels.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 27: Lisa Rinna is seen in SoHo on July 27, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Gotham/GC Images

The former Days of Our Lives star is known for her short hair, though the wispy bangs on this shag are more subtle in accenting her face. The new cut is an updated twist to her go-to, with her bangs still swept to the side, but thinner and shorter. The layers are also much more pronounced, taking some body out of the hair — which will definitely keep her a bit cooler in the warmer months.

Rinna, 59, may be known for her short hair, but that doesn't mean she hasn't played around with long hair here and there. In fact, she's a huge fan of wigs and will pull them out when she needs a confidence boost.

"The wigs do that! They instantly make me feel better," Rinna told PEOPLE in March.

"I'm telling you, the wigs have been so much fun," she continued. "I'm an actor by trade, but I haven't done a whole lot of acting in the last few years so I haven't itched that scratch of stepping into different characters."

Brandi Glanville was actually the one to turn Rinna on to wigs, she said, because her former co-star pointed out that she'd had the same hairstyle for so long. Glanville poked at Rinna's go-to style, telling her on the Season 5 RHOBH reunion show that Rinna's had the "same hairdo for 20 years."

"It really was that," Rinna told PEOPLE. "'I've had the same hair for 20 years' or whatever Brandi said. Now it's 25, 30 at this point! But yeah... it was Brandi. I don't even need to give credit to her, she'll take it forever!"

Her affinity for wigs and hairpieces extend to all lengths and styles, including a shoulder-length wavy wig and a long blonde wig that she named "Heidi." She even pulled out a blonde pixie cut wig in 2018 to film RHOBH.

Amid growing her hair out in 2019, Rinna told PEOPLE that it had been a very, very long time since she'd had long hair. "The last time I grew my hair out was when I had Delilah Belle. So, 19 years ago!" she said. "It was time, what the hell!"