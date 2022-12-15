Lisa Rinna Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle for a New Shorter Haircut — See the Photo!

Lisa Rinna is rocking a new haircut!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59 — known for her diverse wig collection and passion for ever-changing hairstyles — has traded her shaggy haircut for a short, punk-inspired hairdo. The blonde coloring also differs from Rinna's traditional brown locks.

She debuted the look with an Instagram photo on Thursday, simply writing "Chop Chop" in the caption and tagging her hairstylist, Sally Hershberger.

Hershberger also shared the image of the new hairstyle on her own Instagram page. Drawing from rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry, she wrote: "It's gotta be rock 'n' roll music if you wanna dance with me" in the caption.

While this is not the first time Rinna has changed her hair, having rocked longer locks and different colors throughout the years, she opened up to PEOPLE in March about what her husband, Harry Hamlin, thinks about her changing hairstyles.

"The wigs are fun for him!" she explained. "He comes in and goes, 'Who are we tonight?' They're fun. But he likes my hair like I usually wear it, in my regular cut. That's what he prefers."

Rich Fury/Getty

However, the ever-changing styles give Rinna confidence.

"I'm telling you, the wigs have been so much fun," she added in a separate interview with PEOPLE. "I'm an actor by trade, but I haven't done a whole lot of acting in the last few years so I haven't itched that scratch of stepping into different characters."

She added: "Let's say there's a scene I'm doing and I'm feeling like, 'Oh God, I'm dreading going' — I throw a wig on and honey, I just walk through that door with confidence. It's amazing. I love what a wig does. They've been such a great form of expression for me."