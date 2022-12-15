Lisa Rinna Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle for a New Shorter Haircut — See the Photo!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off a shorter, spikier hairstyle on Instagram

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 15, 2022 07:31 PM
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Photo: Cindy Ord/Bravo/Getty

Lisa Rinna is rocking a new haircut!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59 — known for her diverse wig collection and passion for ever-changing hairstyles — has traded her shaggy haircut for a short, punk-inspired hairdo. The blonde coloring also differs from Rinna's traditional brown locks.

She debuted the look with an Instagram photo on Thursday, simply writing "Chop Chop" in the caption and tagging her hairstylist, Sally Hershberger.

Hershberger also shared the image of the new hairstyle on her own Instagram page. Drawing from rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry, she wrote: "It's gotta be rock 'n' roll music if you wanna dance with me" in the caption.

While this is not the first time Rinna has changed her hair, having rocked longer locks and different colors throughout the years, she opened up to PEOPLE in March about what her husband, Harry Hamlin, thinks about her changing hairstyles.

"The wigs are fun for him!" she explained. "He comes in and goes, 'Who are we tonight?' They're fun. But he likes my hair like I usually wear it, in my regular cut. That's what he prefers."

Harry Hamlin (L) and <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a> attend the Amazon Prime Video post Emmy Awards party at Cecconi's on September 17, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Rich Fury/Getty

However, the ever-changing styles give Rinna confidence.

"I'm telling you, the wigs have been so much fun," she added in a separate interview with PEOPLE. "I'm an actor by trade, but I haven't done a whole lot of acting in the last few years so I haven't itched that scratch of stepping into different characters."

She added: "Let's say there's a scene I'm doing and I'm feeling like, 'Oh God, I'm dreading going' — I throw a wig on and honey, I just walk through that door with confidence. It's amazing. I love what a wig does. They've been such a great form of expression for me."

