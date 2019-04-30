"I felt such pride posing with my mom and my girls," Rinna tells PEOPLE exclusively
Lisa Rinna is celebrating Mother’s Day early this year!
The reality TV star posed in a photo shoot alongside her daughters, model Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 17, as well as her 90-year-old mom Lois Rinna — and we have a first-look at the gorgeous pics.
The three generations of Rinna-Hamlin ladies came together to star in a special Mother’s Day campaign for the luxury vintage brand, What Goes Around Comes Around. The campaign celebrates luxury fashion across generations, which is portrayed through the family modeling pieces from the same collections, but styled in their own individual way.
In a group shot, the whole family dons vintage ’90s Chanel clothing and accessorizes but gives each look their own flair, as seen through Amelia’s chic choker, Delilah’s logo-clad belt, Rinna’s plunging neckline and Lois’s cozy crewneck sweater.
“I felt such pride posing with my mom and my girls,” Lisa, 55, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I felt so grateful and so blessed to be in a shot with three generations of my family. I loved it! I was beaming with pride.”
In the campaign the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed in shots next to her daughters in vintage Chanel surf looks and a portrait with Lois, in Chanel pearl jewelry.
“Lois has modeled before in a local Medford Oregon Fashion show and for a local boutique in Medford,” Lisa explains. “She was not nervous at all.”
In fact, Lois has always loved fashion and influenced Lisa’s style growing up. “My mom’s style has always been chic and classic and she always made an effort,” Lisa tells PEOPLE. “I saw her take time in creating her looks. She loves Jackie Kennedy Onassis, movie stars, old movies, fashion and entertaining, and growing up I watched her have fun with it all. I think I have gotten so much of my love for fashion and film from my mom.”
Her two daughters (who have modeled for the likes of Paper Magazine, Teen Vogue and Hudson Jeans) didn’t need any help from mom or grandma on set. “I don’t give modeling tips, the girls don’t need them,” Lisa says. “They give to me! They shine so bright.”
Delilah and Amelia may have given Lisa and Lois a few pointers, but they’ve gained invaluable experience from their mom and grandmother over the years.
“I think that the best advice Lois has given to me was to just be happy and not care,” Amelia tells PEOPLE. “I don’t think she realizes that she taught it to me though. She shows it to me. It’s taught me a lot. My mom’s best advice to me was to be strong and independent. She is never afraid to stick up for herself. I love that.”
Delilah echoes a similar sentiment about her grandmother saying she shows by example. “Her strength is inspiring and she reminds me that everything will get better just to stay strong,” says Delilah. “My mom has given me endless advice over the years. It’s hard to pick what the best advice she’s given me is because it all applies in different ways at different times in my life. She once told me the key to success would be being kind to others — everyone no matter what status or job.”
Lisa regularly posts candid Instagram videos of Lois, who also makes appearances Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has gained a huge number of celebrity fans.
Earlier this month Lisa shared a video of she and Lois dancing which garnered a ton of compliments. Lisa’s costar Erika Jayne commented on the post: “Lois is a f—g LEGEND!!! 🙌🏻 I love your mom!!!”
Kim Zolciak-Biermann wrote on the same video: “Dat ass on mama thou 👌🏻👌🏻.”
Christie Brinkley praised Lois’s dance moves saying, “Love the Jazz hands Finale! And your Moms got the smooth moves too! I love this adorable video! #91goals.“
Designer Dennis Basso wrote, “Go momma Go🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
Lois recently received an outpouring of love from viewers for her courage in sharing her harrowing story about her escape from the Tailside Killer.
In a recent episode Lisa revealed that her mom was kidnapped and stabbed by the Trailside Killer a few years before Lisa was born. The Trailside Killer, whose real name is David Carpenter, was known for stalking and murdering several people near San Francisco, California in 1980s.
“I thought that was it. He’s straddling me. He had a hammer in one hand and a knife in another,” Lois recounted. Lois was stabbed in the hand and hit in the head with the hammer a number of times.
Lois escaped with the help of a military policeman and was the first victim to send Carpenter to prison.
“I wish my Dad was still with us so he could see my mom tonight on #RHOBH I am so proud of my mom and I know Dad is watching from heaven and is so proud of you Mama! I love you!” Lisa wrote in a touching Instagram photo.