Lisa Rinna is celebrating Mother’s Day early this year!

The reality TV star posed in a photo shoot alongside her daughters, model Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 17, as well as her 90-year-old mom Lois Rinna — and we have a first-look at the gorgeous pics.

The three generations of Rinna-Hamlin ladies came together to star in a special Mother’s Day campaign for the luxury vintage brand, What Goes Around Comes Around. The campaign celebrates luxury fashion across generations, which is portrayed through the family modeling pieces from the same collections, but styled in their own individual way.

In a group shot, the whole family dons vintage ’90s Chanel clothing and accessorizes but gives each look their own flair, as seen through Amelia’s chic choker, Delilah’s logo-clad belt, Rinna’s plunging neckline and Lois’s cozy crewneck sweater.

Amelia, Delilah, Lisa and Lois wear vintage Chanel Olivia Malone

“I felt such pride posing with my mom and my girls,” Lisa, 55, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I felt so grateful and so blessed to be in a shot with three generations of my family. I loved it! I was beaming with pride.”

Delilah Belle, Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray pose in vintage Chanel Olivia Malone

In the campaign the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed in shots next to her daughters in vintage Chanel surf looks and a portrait with Lois, in Chanel pearl jewelry.

Lois and Lisa Rinna wear vintage Chanel jewelry

“Lois has modeled before in a local Medford Oregon Fashion show and for a local boutique in Medford,” Lisa explains. “She was not nervous at all.”

In fact, Lois has always loved fashion and influenced Lisa’s style growing up. “My mom’s style has always been chic and classic and she always made an effort,” Lisa tells PEOPLE. “I saw her take time in creating her looks. She loves Jackie Kennedy Onassis, movie stars, old movies, fashion and entertaining, and growing up I watched her have fun with it all. I think I have gotten so much of my love for fashion and film from my mom.”

Her two daughters (who have modeled for the likes of Paper Magazine, Teen Vogue and Hudson Jeans) didn’t need any help from mom or grandma on set. “I don’t give modeling tips, the girls don’t need them,” Lisa says. “They give to me! They shine so bright.”

Amelia Gray, Delilah Belle and Lisa Rinna in vintage Louis Vuitton Olivia Malone

Delilah and Amelia may have given Lisa and Lois a few pointers, but they’ve gained invaluable experience from their mom and grandmother over the years.