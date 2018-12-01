From Brunette to Blonde! Lisa Rinna Debuts Dramatic New Hair Color Ditching Her Signature Darker Hue

Lisa Rinna is known for sticking to her signature hairstyle but on Friday, she debuted a major change!

Sharing a photo to Instagram, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shocked fans when she jumped her typical brown locks to a new stunning blonde pixie cut.

“She Blonde. 💋” Rinna, 55, captioned the fierce Instagram shot, making reference to Tiffany Haddish‘s popular stand-up catchphrase, “She ready.”

In the photo, Rinna poses in a red and black, long-sleeved cheetah dress. To complete the sexy look, the reality star added dramatic smokey eye makeup, simple dangle earrings, and black pumps.

While the new look could be a wig, Rinna’s hairstylist, Scott King, also shared the same photo to his Instagram account and added cut and color in the caption.

“Just a little blonde moment last night 💫” he captioned the shot. “@lisarinna @joeymaalouf @marieloubartoli cut/color #scottkinghair #rhobh #lisarinna #blonde #pixie”

Lisa Rinna Lisa Rinna/Instagram

This is the first time in quite a while that Rinna has made a drastic change to her hair.

Though the reality star rarely changes her signature ‘do (it took her 19 years for her first one-day change-up, when she tried out a long, straight style earlier this year thanks to hair extensions) she recently made a style change in September.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star attended the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer 2019 presentation in Los Angeles when she abandoned her usual short, golden-highlighted, choppy style for a new a slicked-back long, straight ponytail.

She shared a snap of the back view of her look with the words “Extra, Extra, Extra” written on her Instagram story showing off her extensions.

Lisa Rinna Michael Kovac/Getty

In January, she switched up her hairstyle for the first time in 19 years on Watch What Happens Live, telling PEOPLE, “It was time, what the hell!”

“I think spending the last two years with Erika Janye [Girardi] has rubbed off on me. It really has,” she joked. “She has the most fabulous hairdos. And in September, Julius and I did my hair off my face and it was really fun. This seemed like the next thing to try!”

Rinna has been hanging out with her RHOBH castmates and filming for the upcoming ninth season of the Bravo show. The cast took recently took a trip to France, where she, Janye, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp snapped a photo standing in front of a private helicopter together.

According to Janye, the upcoming season will leave even the most loyal of fans surprised. “There are going to be some interesting shifts in friendships and alliances,” the Housewife told PEOPLE. “It’s going to be full of drama.”