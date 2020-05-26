Lisa Rinna and Daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin Dance to Madonna in Matching Sheer Dresses: 'Twinning'

Lisa Rinna and her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin are having a "twinning" moment!

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, shared a video of herself wearing matching sheer dresses with her 21-year-old, captioning the mother-daughter moment on Instagram: "Dancing with Delilah!"

The clip begins with Delilah, wearing a beige knitted gown from Cult Gaia, dancing to Madonna's "Who's That Girl" alone in a hallway. As the model twirls to the music, Rinna slowly inches her way into frame.

"Can I come up behind you?" Rinna asks off-camera.

"Mom!" Delilah quips, laughing.

Rinna, who also shares daughter 18-year-old daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin with husband Harry Hamlin, then shimmies her way in front of the camera. The actress can be seen wearing an amber-colored version of the same woven dress along with a tiger print robe.

The mother of two captioned the post with the hashtag: "#twinning."

Delilah, who posted the dance video back in April, wrote on her Instagram at the time: "so amazing of @cultgaia to be donating $25 during these hard times to @nokidhungry for every dance video tagged with @cultgaia !! and who else would I be dancing with other than the one and only @lisarinna #cultgaialetsdance."

Rinna has been actively documenting her family time at home on her social media amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in May, she shared a photo of her husband wearing a full hazmat suit — complete with gloves, goggles and a mask — in their kitchen.

"Help me," she captioned the photo on her Instagram Stories.

In April, she posted a video of her coloring her own hair on her Instagram Stories, telling fans that Hamlin, 68, helped with tinting some of her locks on the back of her head.

"My first hair color in quarantine," she said. "Harry did the back."

The clip showed Rinna standing in her home with coloring product in her hair.

"I’m surprised that I went five weeks without having to do my roots except for the very front," she said at the time. "So that’s kind of exciting."