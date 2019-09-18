Watch Lisa Rinna Dance Around in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Shapewear: 'Look How Great My Ass Looks'

Lisa Rinna loves her SKIMS!

After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, got her hands on Kim Kardashian West’s brand new SKIMS Solutionwear Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit, she couldn’t help but post not one, but two videos proudly showing off her body in the curve-enhancing garment.

“GET UP AND DANCE IN YOUR @SKIMS NOWWWWW!!!!!! I F—KNG LOVE THEM @kimkardashian🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼,” Rinna said in the first clip as she wiggled her hips and danced around to Kanye West‘s hit song, “Gold Digger.”

One dance party wasn’t enough, so shortly after, Rinna posted another video as she shook her hips to Madonna’s song, “Music.”

“The @madonna version. I mean I had to. Look at how great my ass looks in these @skims 🍑 Thanks @kimkardashian LOVE 💥🌪⚡️💫,” the star said.

Rinna was cheered on by multiple members of the Kardashian family in the comments of her dancing videos. Kris Jenner wrote: “Hahaha this is AWESOME 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 love you Lisa!!! ❤️😍”

Khloé Kardashian echoed her mom’s sentiment by saying, “Omg you are so so hot!!!!!!!! I love your dance videos!!!!!!!! 👑👑👑👑👑”

Kardashian West, 38, was inspired to create SKIMS after years of never feeling completely satisfied with the pieces she wore to smooth and slim her physique.

“I use shapewear as a solution to my styling needs. I always wanted something that would smooth, and sometimes not necessarily change my shape,” the star told PEOPLE. “When I wear sheer garments, I used my shapewear to line things like jumpsuits and gowns.”

SKIMS consists of bikini briefs, thongs, bras, waist trainers, bodysuits, thermal leggings and more, retailing from $18 to $98. They are sold in sizes XXS to 5XL, three tensions depending on the support you want and in nine different tonal colors at launch, with even more shades coming as the brand continues to expand.

“I feel like I’ve been designing shapewear for 15 years,” Kardashian West said. “I’m so proud of the line. I’m so proud of the fabric. I made things that haven’t really been made before,” she adds, pointing out the one-leg bike short.

Like any type of shapewear, Kardashian West wanted the pieces to accentuate women’s bodies. But unlike other designs, comfort was key when preparing for the SKIMS launch. “I’ve noticed a lot of people don’t wear shapewear because they’ve felt too claustrophobic or restricted in it, but those people love SKIMS,” she said.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added, “This is something that people feel very comfortable in.”