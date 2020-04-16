Lisa Rinna Colors Her Hair with Help from Husband Harry Hamlin: 'That's Kind of Exciting'

Image zoom

Lisa Rinna is getting a helping hand from Harry Hamlin as they practice social distancing.

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, shared a video of her coloring her hair on Instagram Story, telling fans that her husband, 68, helped with tinting some of her locks in the back of her head.

“My first hair color in quarantine,” she said. “Harry did the back.”

The clip shows Rinna standing in her home with product in her hair. The actress can be see using a butterfly-themed filter as she addressed her followers.

“I’m surprised that I went five weeks without having to do my roots expect for the very front,” she remarked, “so that’s kind of exciting.”

Rinna has been actively documenting her time in self-isolation amid the ongoing coronavirus on her social media.

Last week, she shared a picture of her appearing to open a bottle of white wine with her teeth.

“It’s come down to this. 🍇 Photo credit: Harry Hamlin,” she captioned the candid shot alongside the hashtag “#quarantinelife.”

“I feel you! 🙌🏼” castmate Dorit Kemsley commented.

“Love this! 😂” Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador wrote.

She also shared the same photo on her Instagram Story when she created a yes or no poll asking her fans whether or not she should change her tagline for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Tagging Bravo’s handle, the Days of Our Lives star wrote, “Petition to change my dumbass headline.”

At the time, Rinna also shared in a different post that she actually wanted her tagline to be “When people ask my sign? I say dollar.”

Rinna explained that “it fits perfectly because we go to Erika’s house and have our horoscope/signs read!”

She went on to share that it would be an easy fix for Bravo as she’s already recorded it.

“Since we are in quarantine let’s all go to @bravotv and get my tag line changed to the ONE I LIKE!!!!! I’ve already recoded it they have it!”

Housewives fan Brandon Fierman ended up creating the petition on change.org writing, “Bravo chose one of the bland options Lisa Rinna has provided as a tagline for season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“As Lisa Rinna has been a driving force in the shows success and one of the only reasons I come back to watch season after season, I think Bravo TV should change her tagline to the one she prefers,” Fierman wrote.

“The option that Bravo chose is “The secret to life? Dance like everyone is watching. The tagline is not only lackluster and generic, but it does not key the viewer into Rinna’s true personality or what she brings to the show.”

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Bravo on April 15.