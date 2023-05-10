Lisa Rinna Cheers On Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Walking in Her First Chanel Show: 'Proud Momma'

Lisa Rinna is her daughter's biggest cheerleader.

On Tuesday, Amelia Gray Hamlin walked in the Chanel Cruise show in Los Angeles to the onlook of her famous mother and stars like Margot Robbie, Elle Fanning and Sofia Richie.

The budding style star strutted the runway in a signature Chanel tweed jacket that took a youthful, colorful approach to the staple by making it pink and bedazzled. The top was paired with a black sequin miniskirt, a hot pink clutch, pearl necklaces, hot pink Chanel logo earrings, graphic socks and silver rhinestone heels.

Rinna wore an equally as sparkly ensemble when she rolled up to watch the show in navy flared sequin pants, a matching floor-length jacket, a chunky gold chain with a Chanel lock, a black fanny pack with gold chain and Chanel logo details, large sunglasses and her hair slicked back.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star documented the proud moment on her Instagram Story, first sharing some solo videos of her at the show before adding a video of her daughter post-runway where Rinna is gleaming with pride, saying, "She just walked the Chanel show, YAY Amelia Gray!" Also, adding a short video of the model dancing to Snoop Dogg's performance at the show.

Rinna then showed off her daughter's model walk with a video of her strutting the sports-inspired catwalk with the on-screen text "Go @ameliagray for @chanelofficial" before adding a photo of Gray Hamlin in her runway outfit and yet another with the on-screen text "SO MUCH LOVE."

She then took to her grid with a photo of her daughter with the hashtag, "#proudmomma."

Hamlin has become a rising force in the fashion world; last October, she landed a photo shoot with Interview magazine, where she shaved off her brows solely for the shoot.

The publication documented the process behind her "baby-smooth" brows on TikTok with the caption "#AmeliaGray takes it to the next level for us. Shoot coming soon to the pages of #InterviewMagazine."

In the clip, Hamlin sits in hair and makeup with shaving cream on her eyebrows as a stylist takes a razor to her forehead. "That was a big one. Wow, OK! That was a big one. I felt them go," she said with a laugh after.

"Dreams do come true," someone told her from behind the camera, as she responded: "They really do. I've really been wanting to shave them, but only for [Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg]."

Hamlin broke out in a fit of laughter when told she had "one eyebrow currently," looking in the mirror and proclaiming: "I love it!"