Lisa Rinna Debuts a Rare Hair Change, Shows Off a Long Ponytail at Rachel Zoe Fashion Show

Lisa Rinna is so well known for her signature short, textured hairstyle — in part because she so rarely changes it. It took her 19 years for her first one-day change-up (when she tried out a long, straight style earlier this year), but she’s switching things up again and this time, it’s with a dramatic new ponytail.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star attended the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer 2019 presentation in L.A. on Tuesday with a slicked-back long, straight ponytail.

She shared a snap of the back view of her look with the words “Extra, Extra, Extra” written on her Instagram story showing off her blonde-highlighted extensions.

She paired the sleek style with a high-shine embellished slouchy suit, a corset-style top underneath and matching wide-leg pants.

In January, she switched up her hairstyle for the first time in 19 years on Watch What Happens Live, telling PEOPLE, “It was time, what the hell!”

“I think spending the last two years with Erika Janye has rubbed off on me. It really has,” she joked. “She has the most fabulous hairdos. And in September, Julius and I did my hair off my face and it was really fun. This seemed like the next thing to try!”

Rinna has recently been hanging out with her RHOBH castmates on a trip to the Bahamas. Dorit Kemsley, Camille Grammer, newcomer Denise Richards and veteran Lisa Rinna snapped a pic by the pool sporting an array of sexy swimsuits.

Richards is joining in on the drama this season after she was rumored to be in discussions with producers for year. “The timing was never right,” a source close to the show told PEOPLE.

“Denise has been wanting to join the show for a long time,” the source explained. “She’s a huge Housewives fan and watches all of the shows. And she has close relationships with many of the women in real life, including Kyle and Lisa Rinna.”

At the time of the announcement, Richards said, “I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies… and hopefully meeting Boy George!!” (Kemsley’s close friendship with the ’80s pop icon since her husband, Paul, is Boy George’s manager.)