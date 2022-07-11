"Another trip around the sun," the Real Housewives star tweeted on Monday

Lisa Rinna Celebrates Her Birthday with a Series of Bikini Shots: 'This Is 59'

Lisa Rinna is marking her birthday but gifting her fans with some fabulous swimwear photos.

On Monday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star struck a pose in a dark brown tiger print bikini.

"Another trip around the sun. This is 59," Rinna captioned the photos on Twitter and Instagram.

She paired the look with a pink bucket hat, sporting some animal print on the brim and two gold necklaces.

Lisa Rinna Credit: Lisa Rinna/Twitter

Rinna switched up her swimsuits for a second look on Instagram, choosing an all-white Alexander Wang bikini and a pair of black shades. She slicked her hair back as she posed with her hands rested on her knees.

Rinna is a mom to two daughters – Delilah Belle, 24, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21 – whom she shares with her husband of 25 years, Harry Hamlin.

Her eldest daughter wished her mother a happy birthday on her Instagram Stories showing a FaceTime screenshot with an up-close shot of her gold necklaces – which read "Rinna" and "F–– you."

"Happy birthday to an icon I love you," Delilah captioned the picture in all capital letters.

In June, the mother-daughter duo teamed up to launch a limited edition Rinna Beauty ICON Lip Kit in honor of Delilah's 24th birthday.

"I've been wanting to do this for a long time because throughout years of getting my makeup done, I would always struggle with not having the right lip products after going out to the events," Delilah told PEOPLE last month.

"My lip stuff would [always] come off and then I would have nothing to reapply [with]."

It was her mom's free-spirited beauty philosophy that inspired Delilah, in both makeup and in life.

"Just do what makes you feel comfortable and just don't compare yourself to others because no one's the same," Delilah recalled to PEOPLE of Rinna's advice.

