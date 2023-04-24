Lionel Richie Walks Daughter Sofia Down the Aisle at Her Glam Wedding in Antibes, France: 'That's My Kid'

Lionel Richie is one proud father of the bride!

The "All Night Long" singer, 73, escorted his daughter Sofia Richie, 24, down the aisle at her wedding to music executive Elliot Grainge on Saturday at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes, France.

"That's my kid," Lionel can be heard saying in a video posted to Sofia's TikTok on Monday.

Sofia, 24, is the youngest of Lionel's three children. He is also dad to son Miles Brockman, 28, and daughter Nicole, 41.

Later in the video, the father and daughter duo are seen dancing to "My Girl" as the crowd joins in on the song during the reception.

Richie's nuptials were a family affair as her wedding-weekend wardrobe included earrings made with extra love by her sister Nicole Richie.

In new Instagram Stories shared by the fashion designer on Monday, the bride is seen wearing the jewelry with a slicked-back bun.

"Making these earrings for my sister is a moment I will never forget," Nicole captioned the photo.

The next three snapshots show Nicole, dressed in a pinstripe dress and black sandals, putting the earrings on Sofia as the two sister embrace each other.

Sofia reposted the last photo, writing, "I love you more than life."

Sofia Richie/Instagram

During the festivities, Lionel posed with twin brothers Joel, who is married to Nicole Richie and Benjamin Madden, who is married to Cameron Diaz in coordinating black-tie outfits, in a photo shared to Instagram by Joel.

"We look sharp !! 🖤 love you both," commented Richie.

Sisters Sofia, 24, and Nicole, 41, showed loved to the guys, writing, "My favorite people of all time," and "My favs 🖤🖤" respectively.

Paris Hilton, who also attended the ceremony, added, "What a wedding! love you guys."

Joel Madden/Instagram

Richie and Grainge were first linked in April 2021 and made their relationship Instagram official that month. Just one year later, the two were engaged. A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that the two are "a great match."

Earlier this week, Richie teased that the big day is inching closer, sharing an aerial photo of an island captioned with the words, "Here we go," and wedding-related emojis to Instagram.

Grainge is the founder and CEO of independent record label 10K Projects. His dad is Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Before the couple's relationship turned romantic, the duo knew each other for years. Richie's father — legendary singer Lionel Richie — was a frequent collaborator and friend of Grainge's father, Sir Lucian Grainge.

After Richie announced her engagement to Grainge, her dad publicly gave his approval.

"I love Elliot," the "Hello" singer told Access Hollywood on April 26 shortly after his daughter's announcement. "I've known him since he was 12 … It was one of those things where I don't have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is."