Lionel Richie Coordinates with Joel and Benji Madden in Black-Tie Looks for Daughter Sofia's Wedding 

Lionel Richie and musician twin brothers Joel and Benjamin Madden certainly dressed to impress while celebrating the marriage of Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge.

On Saturday, the trio attended the couple's elaborate wedding ceremony clad in coordinating black-tie outfits, which were shown in detail in a photo shared to Instagram by Joel, who is the husband of Richie's oldest daughter Nicole Richie.

The photo, uploaded Monday, shows the three men wearing suits styled to their tastes.

The "Hello" singer and father of the bride, 73, went for a classic black-and-white look. He accessorized with a bow tie and flower boutonniere on the lapel of his jacket, as well as shiny pointed-toe shoes.

Both Benjamin (left), who is married to Cameron Diaz, and Joel (right) decided to wear all-black looks, with Joel appearing to have switched out traditional trousers for a pair of skinny leather trousers.

"We look sharp !! 🖤 love you both," commented Richie.

Lionel Richie and Benjamin and Joel Madden from Sofia Richie's wedding. https://www.instagram.com/p/CrZwH5TuvxP/. Joel Madden/Instagram
Joel Madden/Instagram

Sisters Sofia, 24, and Nicole, 41, showed loved to the guys, writing, "My favorite people of all time," and "My favs 🖤🖤" respectively.

Paris Hilton, who also attended the ceremony, added, "What a wedding! love you guys."

Sofia and Grainge, who is a music executive, received lots of love from their close friends and family who were in attendance at the stunning nuptials held in Antibes, France, on April 22.

Just two days after the destination wedding, Richie revealed that she designed a bespoke pair of House of Harlow 1960 diamond earrings for her younger sister to include in her bridal wardrobe, which included three custom Chanel gowns.

In a photo shared to Instagram Monday, Richie wrote, "Making these earrings for my sister is a moment I will never forget."

