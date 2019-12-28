This Chunky, Oversized Sweater Can Be Worn as a Dress — and It Comes in Over 20 Colors

Image zoom Amazon

One of the best parts about winter is getting to snuggle up in a warm sweater. While you probably own a handful already, we found an extra cozy one that’ll be hard not to add to your cart — especially because it doubles as a dress.

The Liny Xin Oversized Pullover Sweater is a wool and cashmere blend pullover that you can buy in 20 colors, including mustard yellow, gray, and burgundy. The sweater, which comes in two styles (one with a crew neck and one with a wider boat neck), is Amazon’s choice for “women’s oversized sweater” and “women’s slouchy sweater” thanks to over 500 shoppers who have left it raving reviews.

The one-size-fits-all pullover has a 28-inch length, 45-inch bust, and 23-inch sleeves. But if you’re worried it won’t fit you properly, 70 percent of customers say it fit as expected, and a majority also include their height and weight in their reviews.

“It’s softer than 100 percent cashmere I’ve felt in the past, yet it’s 70 percent wool. I’m 5’10” and 215 lbs and it fit me nicely in that slouchy, sort of oversized look I like,” one shopper wrote. “I think this would make an excellent gift for nearly anyone. You don’t really have to worry about whether it will fit them.”

Shoppers love how soft and comfortable the sweater is, and say it even works as a dress with leggings or tights. One customer noted that the style is “definitely an oversized sweater, [but] it’s not TOO big — it’s exactly how you’d want it to be.”

Not to mention, the Liny Xin Oversized Pullover Sweater can be at your doorstep in just two days if you’re a Prime member — perfect timing if you’re planning on going for a cozier New Year’s Eve look.