Lingua Franca to Update Stitching on 'Cuomosexual' Sweaters amid Governor's Sexual Harassment Accusations

“We believed his accusers at the beginning, and we continue to believe them,” Lingua Franca wrote on Instagram

Lingua Franca is offering to restitch cashmere sweaters for those who previously purchased ones embroidered with "Cuomosexual" or "Cuomo for President."

The fashion first brand recalled the $285 sweaters "over five months ago" when Gov. Andrew Cuomo was met with several sexual harassment allegations. Since then, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that an independent investigation into harassment allegations against Cuomo, 63, found he "sexually harassed multiple women" and, in doing so, "violated federal and state law." On Tuesday, he announced his plans to resign.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The next day, Lingua Franca addressed criticism for the Cuomo-inspired sweaters and announced their new plans for the merchandise in a statement shared to Instagram. In the accompanying photo, a woman held a black "Believe Survivors" embroidered sweater tossed over her back.

"Calling our community: In light of recent news, we feel it is our duty to update the stitching on any 'Cuomosexual' or 'cuomo for president" sweaters that were purchased last year, to a new phrase of your choice," the luxury sweater company wrote. "Please send an email to info@linguafranca.nyc if you purchased either and we can start the restitching process - free of charge!"

Lingua Franca added: "We wanted to make sure it was clear that this offer to redo our cuomo merch was posted and reported on over 5 months ago when the first allegations of sexual abuse came out and we have RE-stitched several orders over the last season."

"His recent resignation was all over the news and led to multiple people reaching out to ask us abt this, hence us reposting this offer," they clarified. "We believed his accusers at the beginning, and we continue to believe them."

On their Instagram Story, the retailer said the backlash surrounding the sweaters has "definitely been a learning process and made us rethink how we should think about our political leaders in the future."

During a press conference last week, when James shared the findings of the independent investigation against Cuomo, the New York attorney general said it was determined the governor engaged in "unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and making inappropriate comments" with both current and former New York state employees. She added that such actions "created a hostile work environment for women," and said the governor and his senior staff took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee who came forward with her story.

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo Gov. Andrew Cuomo | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

11 women accused him of sexual harassment. Cuomo has denied all claims.

In March, he denied having "inappropriately touched anybody" but has apologized for what he said was unintended discomfort. "I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable," the elected official said at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Addresses His Three Daughters in Resignation: 'Your Dad Made Mistakes'

According to the attorney general's office, Cuomo sat with interviewers and answered questions under oath, but offered "blanket denials" or said he had a "lack of recollection as to specific incidents."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cuomo's office did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment but denied the allegations in a recorded message published last week.

"I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said in the video. "I am 63 years old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am, and that's not who I have ever been."

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul will take over as the first female governor of New York State following Cuomo's official resignation.