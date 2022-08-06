You'll Want to 'Get Every Color' of This $32 Best-Selling Lounge Set, According to Amazon Shoppers

There's nothing quite like curling up on your couch in a comfortable lounge set, but you can actually wear them beyond your home, too — and Amazon shoppers have found an affordable option they love for all occasions.

They're wearing the Lingswallow two-piece set for everything from lounging at home to flying on an airplane to sleeping. The set is new to Amazon, but it has already landed on the best-sellers list for women's sweatsuits and racked up tons of five-star reviews from shoppers who love how "cute and comfy" it is.

Available in sizes up to XL, it comes in seven trendy colors, including beige, black, blue, gray, pink, green, and khaki. The best part? It costs less than $30.

It comes with a sleeveless top that has a rounded neckline and racerback straps that stop right at the midriff, along with a pair of shorts that have a drawstring waistband and two pockets deep enough to hold your keys, wallet, and other tiny trinkets. Both pieces are made from a waffle knit fabric that's soft, stretchy, and breathable, so its barely-there fit feels like a second layer of skin.

Hundreds of reviewers have praised the lounge set for its extreme comfort and flattering fit, along with the fact that they can wear it everywhere. "Go ahead and get every color," one person said. It's "perfect for summer lounging, errands, or all the time at the beach."

When it comes to styling, the lounge set can be worn on its own, but you can also add a flannel or throw on different bottoms to dress it up. Another five-star reviewer raved about its versatility and how the pieces can be mixed and matched. "I paired it with jeans as a cute crop top," they said.

Right now, you can score the Lingswallow lounge set for as little as $21, so you may want to take shoppers' advice and add a few colors to your cart. Prices will vary depending on the size and color you choose.

If you want to keep cool and comfy and look really cute, add the best-selling two-piece set that shoppers love to your cart before it's gone.

