You'll Want to 'Get Every Color' of This $32 Best-Selling Lounge Set, According to Amazon Shoppers

There’s no such thing as too many 

By Casey Clark
Published on August 6, 2022 07:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Lingswallow Lounge Set
Photo: Amazon

There's nothing quite like curling up on your couch in a comfortable lounge set, but you can actually wear them beyond your home, too — and Amazon shoppers have found an affordable option they love for all occasions.

They're wearing the Lingswallow two-piece set for everything from lounging at home to flying on an airplane to sleeping. The set is new to Amazon, but it has already landed on the best-sellers list for women's sweatsuits and racked up tons of five-star reviews from shoppers who love how "cute and comfy" it is.

Available in sizes up to XL, it comes in seven trendy colors, including beige, black, blue, gray, pink, green, and khaki. The best part? It costs less than $30.

Lingswallow Lounge Set
Amazon

Buy It! Lingswallow Two-Piece Lounge Set in Khaki, $24.79 (originally $30.99); amazon.com

It comes with a sleeveless top that has a rounded neckline and racerback straps that stop right at the midriff, along with a pair of shorts that have a drawstring waistband and two pockets deep enough to hold your keys, wallet, and other tiny trinkets. Both pieces are made from a waffle knit fabric that's soft, stretchy, and breathable, so its barely-there fit feels like a second layer of skin.

Hundreds of reviewers have praised the lounge set for its extreme comfort and flattering fit, along with the fact that they can wear it everywhere. "Go ahead and get every color," one person said. It's "perfect for summer lounging, errands, or all the time at the beach."

When it comes to styling, the lounge set can be worn on its own, but you can also add a flannel or throw on different bottoms to dress it up. Another five-star reviewer raved about its versatility and how the pieces can be mixed and matched. "I paired it with jeans as a cute crop top," they said.

Right now, you can score the Lingswallow lounge set for as little as $21, so you may want to take shoppers' advice and add a few colors to your cart. Prices will vary depending on the size and color you choose.

If you want to keep cool and comfy and look really cute, add the best-selling two-piece set that shoppers love to your cart before it's gone.

Lingswallow Lounge Set
Amazon

Buy It! Lingswallow Two-Piece Lounge Set in Green, $20.79–$22.94 (originally $30.99); amazon.com

Lingswallow Lounge Set
Amazon

Buy It! Lingswallow Two-Piece Lounge Set in Pink, $20.79–$24.79 (originally $30.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Best Selling Tank Dress
This Best-Selling $26 Dress with Pockets Is 'So Comfortable,' Shoppers Cannot Stop Adding It to Their Carts
ReoRia Women's Sleeveless Racerback Halter Neck Bodysuit
This 'Flattering' Bodysuit Is a Hit Among TikTokers and Amazon Shoppers — Good Thing It Comes in 18 Colors
Arolina Stretchy Pants
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Adding These 'Super Stretchy' $21 Lounge Pants to Their Carts This Week
Awuliffan tunic tank top
This Best-Selling Tank Top Is a 'Must-Have' for Summer, According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale Right Now
Willit shorts
Amazon Shoppers Swear These 'Buttery Soft' Running Shorts Don't Ride Up or Cause Chafing, and They're Just $22
Best-Selling V-Neck Tee
Amazon Shoppers Can't Get Enough of This 'Perfect Summer Tee' That's on Sale for $21
ReoRia Womens Summer Scoop Neck Sleeveless Tank Top Short jumpsuit Rompers
Amazon Shoppers Keep Adding This 'Breathable' Romper with Pockets to Their Carts, and It's on Sale Right Now
MIHOLL Womens Casual Tops Sleeveless Cute Twist Knot Waffle Knit Shirts Tank Tops
Shoppers Get 'So Many Compliments' on This Waffle-Knit Tank Top with Over 10,000 Five-Star Ratings
Summer Dress Sale
Customers Love That This 'Comfortable and Versatile' Summer Dress Has Pockets, and It's on Sale for $26
VICHYIE Women Tank Tops Summer Sleeveless Basic Cami Top Shirt
Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Soft and Breathable' Tank Top Is Their 'New Favorite,' and It's on Sale for $16
FancyInn Two-Piece Set
This Stylish Two-Piece Set Is a 'Vacation-Wear Must,' Comes in 15 Bright Colors, and Starts at $31
GRACE KARIN Women's Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets
Amazon Shoppers Say They Get 'So Many Compliments' When They Wear These $33 Paperbag Pants
XIEERDUO Womens Summer Shirt V Neck Casual Tshirts Puff Sleeve Tops
Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This 'Lightweight' $20 Top That Has Puff Sleeves
Amazon summer clothing
Amazon Is Having a Huge Summer Fashion Sale, and Prices Start at $8
Berydress wrap dress
Shoppers 'Feel Absolutely Gorgeous' in This Flattering Wrap Dress — and It's 36% Off Right Now
Happy Sailed Women Casual Loose Short Sleeve
Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Jumpsuit 'Elegant and Comfortable,' and It's on Sale