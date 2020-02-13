These $23 Compression Leggings with Pockets Are the 'Yoga Pants Everyone Needs'

Image zoom amazon

If we’ve learned one thing Amazon is great for, it’s offering high-quality leggings at a fraction of the price. Even better is that we can always rely on Amazon reviewers to point us toward the latest and greatest yoga pants, especially when it comes to best-selling styles and functional designs.

Case in point: With their help, we’ve been able to identify trending faux leather leggings, workout options that are nearly-identical to those from much pricier luxury brands, and now, a pair of yoga pants so good, they’ve racked up over 1,000 perfect five-star reviews and become the number-one selling item in Amazon’s Women’s Sports Compression Pants and Tights category.

The brand is Lingswallow, and the leggings? These high-waisted, squat-proof yoga pants with a tummy-control waistband. What reviewers seem most excited about, however, are the side pockets. If you’re used to legging pockets being on the purely decorative, unsubstantial side, reviewers want you to know that these bad boys are the real deal.

In a post titled “Yoga pants everyone needs,” one shopper wrote, “These are some of the best yoga pants I own. They are not see through, feel great, and the pockets truly keep your items inside them. I was able to do an hour long yoga class without my phone, cash or anything else sliding out of the pockets. In fact, I basically forgot my items were on me.”

Buy It! Lingswallow High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Tummy Control, $13.99-$22.98; amazon.com

You can shop the flattering leggings in eight colors, from a bright lilac pink and a crisp white “space dye” to neutrals like black, navy, and gray — none of which will cost you more than $23. Yep, you can shop these seemingly too good to be true pants for between $13.99 and $22.98.

You can also shop a two-pack of the top-sellers and choose from four different color combinations for as low as $17.99, which is a great way to get even more bang for your buck. No matter how you slice it (by that I mean, no matter what you add to your cart), you’ll be scoring a pair of super affordable leggings that thousands of customers actively vouch for.

