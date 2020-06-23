These Soft Linen Shorts Are a Hit with 2,400 Old Navy Shoppers — and They're 50% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

When you’re shopping online, there are a few ways to tell if something is really as good as the description says. First, if the item has stellar reviews. Second, if it’s seen a recent spike in sales. And third, if it’s highly rated. If you combine those three characteristics and add a sale, chances are you’ve found yourself a holy grail product — which is exactly the case with these customer-favorite Old Navy shorts.

The pair of linen-blend shorts have a near-perfect 4.7-star rating from nearly 3,000 shopper reviews (2,400 of which give perfect five-star ratings). The shorts, which come in 10 color options, are a hot summer item because of how lightweight and versatile they are. Made from a breathable linen-blend material, they’re the perfect balance of casual and classy that can be worn with everything from cotton t-shirts to nicer blouses. Not to mention, they’re on sale for 50 percent off right now, bringing the price down to just $13.50.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“These shorts are the best I have ever had,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Very soft and comfortable which is what every woman would want! They have a stretchy waist and the length is just perfect. Not too long and not too short!”

Shoppers say the shorts are so good, they’ve bought multiple pairs in different colors. A great comfy loungewear option for wearing around the house, the stylish cuffed bottoms have an elastic waistband and stretchy drawstring that make them easy to throw on. Because they’re so lightweight, they can also function as a cover-up for beach trips or be worn to casual summer outings like barbecues, camping trips, and park visits.

With these shorts, you won’t have to worry about sweat marks or uncomfortable wedgies. They’re basically like a pair of lightweight pajamas, except they’re more socially acceptable to wear out in public. Plus, they have pockets (and everything is better with pockets). Below, shop Old Navy’s beloved linen-blend shorts for 50 percent off. Fair warning: Sizes are starting to sell out, so shop fast!

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Mid-Rise Linen-Blend Shorts in Dark Blue Stripe, $13.50 (orig. $26.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Mid-Rise Linen-Blend Shorts in Black, $13.50 (orig. $26.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Mid-Rise Linen-Blend Shorts in Blue, $13.50 (orig. $26.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Mid-Rise Linen-Blend Shorts in Yellow, $13.50 (orig. $26.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Mid-Rise Linen-Blend Shorts in White, $13.50 (orig. $26.99); oldnavy.com