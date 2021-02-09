The former Olympic skier teamed up with Swedish brand YNIQ to craft a new limited edition line of ski goggles

Lindsey Vonn Knows Ski Wear Needs 'a Bit More Style,' So She Launched Her Own Goggles Line

Lindsey Vonn is bringing some fashion flair to the world of skiing.

While recently chatting with PEOPLE about partnering with YNIQ — an international producer of innovative winter sports eyewear — as a shareholder, Vonn, 36, opened up about crafting her own pair of ski goggles with the brand and why she felt now was the right time to do so.

Detailing that she was looking for "a bit more style" in her ski wear during her post-racing career, Vonn told PEOPLE exclusively, "YNIQ was actually the perfect fit for me."

"I love the lenses," she said. "That was a huge selling point for me because I absolutely despise changing my lenses, and with the magnet system, it literally just pops right off and you can switch it on the chair lift."

The limited-edition ski goggles were produced in a very small quantity — only 82 to be exact — to symbolize Vonn's 82 wins in the World Cup race.

Individually numbered and featuring rose gold hardware with a silver mirror lens, the striking goggles were designed by Vonn, alongside a team of Swedish engineers, and handmade in Italy.

The line, as Vonn notes, is perfect for her because, "I love the colors that we use," and it also has the approval of one of her famous friends and fellow ski lovers — Chelsea Handler.

"Chelsea Handler is a big skier and she actually put my goggles on her dog as well," she said. "So I guess they both approved."

Vonn initially planned to retire at the end of the 2018-2019 season, but her extensive knee injuries forced her to push up her timeline to Feb. 2019.

The decorated athlete shared the sad news in an Instagram post at the time, writing that she made the "hardest decision of my life."

Now, Vonn told PEOPLE, retirement is "definitely real" and she has "finally figured out how to ski for fun."