Lindsey Vonn Poses in a Red Bikini with Her Dog Lucy: 'Just 2 Girls on a Crazy Adventure'

Lindsey Vonn is ditching her ski gear for some swim gear!

The Olympian shared a photo of herself posing in a red L*Space bikini from a beach with her pet dog, Lucy. Vonn, 35, wore her long blonde hair up in a ponytail, standing with her hands on her hips as she looked back at the camera.

“Just 2 girls on a crazy adventure… 💃🏼💃🏼#secretproject,” Vonn captioned the shot.

The retired skier’s fiancé, NHL player P.K. Subban, couldn’t help but offer his future bride a compliment in the comments section.

“CRAZZZZY glutes,” the 30-year-old hockey plater wrote, adding a string of emojis.

The pair got engaged last summer, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively in August.

“I wanted it to be very personal and about how serious I’m taking it,” Subban told Vogue after the intimate proposal. “It’s about us and our family. I kept it close to the chest.”

“I got the ring and said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to do it home.’ Everything kind of came together on that day,” Subban recounted to the outlet. “Everyone says the stars aligned — well, it was actually a full moon. I was worried because I knew she would want to be dressed up and not in her pajamas, and it just so happened she had a business meeting, so she was fully dressed up.”

Vonn “returned the favor” by proposing back to Subban on their two-year-anniversary over the Christmas holidays.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me… and he said yes ☺️,” Vonn said in an Instagram post on Christmas Day, sharing photos of the couple and her three dogs, Lucy, Leo and Bear.

“We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words,” she added in the caption. “Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe.”

The gold medalist celebrated Valentine’s Day with a tribute to Subban shared on Instagram, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever valentine,” alongside a carousel of photos of the couple.

On Wednesday, Vonn revealed a new collection with Under Armour, on which she collaborated with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“The obstacles, the injuries, the pain. There’s only one way to overcome, and it’s #ThroughTheWork,” Vonn wrote in an Instagram caption on Thursday, sharing a video promoting the project.