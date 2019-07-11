See How Lindsey Vonn Got Red Carpet Ready for the 2019 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

Hitting the Gym
“ESPYs morning workout with Gunnar Peterson!”
Glam Time
“My glam squad, makeup artist Karan Mitchell and hair stylist Laura Polko, are hard at work.”
A Woman's Best Friend
“My dog Bear hangs out by my feet as I get ready.”
Loving My Look
“Snapping a quick selfie with Laura Polko!”
All the Accessories
“I selected strappy and sparkly Rene Caovilla stilettos and a mirrored box clutch to complete the look.”
Selfie Break
“My boyfriend P.K. Subban and I were all smiles before we headed out to walk the red carpet together.”
Slipping into My Gown
“My stylist Kara Wilson helping me get into this gorgeous crystal-and-sequin Yousef Al-Jasmi dress.”
The Finishing Touch
“I had to get some help securing my heels!”
It's Showtime!
“Took one last sip of Red Bull Sugar Free before striking a pose on the ESPY red carpet!”