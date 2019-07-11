See How Lindsey Vonn Got Red Carpet Ready for the 2019 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

The Olympic skier takes us behind the scenes of her ESPYs prep, from the gym to the glam chair!
By PEOPLE style
July 11, 2019 11:16 AM

1 of 10

Hitting the Gym

Courtesy of Lindsay Vonn

“ESPYs morning workout with Gunnar Peterson!”

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Glam Time

Courtesy of Lindsay Vonn

“My glam squad, makeup artist Karan Mitchell and hair stylist Laura Polko, are hard at work.”

3 of 10

A Woman's Best Friend

Courtesy of Lindsay Vonn

“My dog Bear hangs out by my feet as I get ready.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Loving My Look  

Courtesy of Lindsay Vonn

“Snapping a quick selfie with Laura Polko!”

Advertisement

5 of 10

All the Accessories

Courtesy of Lindsay Vonn

“I selected strappy and sparkly Rene Caovilla stilettos and a mirrored box clutch to complete the look.”

6 of 10

Selfie Break

Courtesy of Lindsay Vonn

“My boyfriend P.K. Subban and I were all smiles before we headed out to walk the red carpet together.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Slipping into My Gown

Courtesy of Lindsay Vonn

“My stylist Kara Wilson helping me get into this gorgeous crystal-and-sequin Yousef Al-Jasmi dress.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

The Finishing Touch

Courtesy of Lindsay Vonn

“I had to get some help securing my heels!”

Advertisement

9 of 10

It's Showtime!

“Took one last sip of Red Bull Sugar Free before striking a pose on the ESPY red carpet!” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.