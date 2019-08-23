All About Lindsey Vonn’s Emerald Engagement Ring and the Special Meaning Behind the Stone

Lindsey Vonn‘s engagement ring from fiancé P.K. Subban has a very special meaning for the couple.

The athletes, who PEOPLE exclusively reported on Friday are newly engaged, opened up about the sweet details of the proposal and ring in an interview with Vogue.

According to the magazine, the ring is an emerald from XIV Karats in Beverly Hills, California. Subban, 30, shared that he chose the jewel because Vonn’s favorite color is green, and his birthstone is an emerald.

The professional hockey player told Vogue that he picked up the ring on Aug. 14.

“I got the ring and said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to do it home,'” he shared. “Everything kind of came together on that day. Everyone says the stars aligned — well, it was actually a full moon. I was worried because I knew she would want to be dressed up and not in her pajamas, and it just so happened she had a business meeting, so she was fully dressed up.”

Vonn, 34, revealed that she and Subban had never discussed rings together before the proposal.

“We never talked about it or looked at rings,” the Olympic skier said. “But he gave me an emerald necklace at Christmas, and I loved it. I wouldn’t change the ring at all.”

The athlete also shared that she wants to “wear something green, like my ring, for the after-party” of the couple’s wedding.

“Other than that, I honestly haven’t spent a lot of time thinking about it,” Vonn said of wedding planning. “I’m mostly just excited for the future!”

While Vonn hasn’t debuted the ring in public yet, the pair was spotted out together one day before announcing their engagement news.

Vonn and Subban attended the P.K. Subban Foundation fashion show and charity sale on Thursday in Montreal to support the hockey player’s foundation which helps local children in need.

Subban formed the foundation in 2014 in the hopes of creating positive change by “building a community of people who are passionate about helping children around the globe.” In the last four years alone, the foundation has collected more than $3 million.

Vonn, who retired from professional skiing this year after a storied career that saw a record number of World Cup wins, has dated Subban, a defenseman on the New Jersey Devils, since early 2018.

Rumblings of a romance first began when Vonn was spotted at a Nashville Predators — Subban’s former team — game in April of last year. The pair then made their relationship red carpet official at the CMT Music Awards in June 2018.

“They’re in that beginning stage of a relationship where you can’t get enough of each other,” a source told PEOPLE of Vonn and Subban’s relationship at the time.

The couple hasn’t been shy about sharing their affection on social media in the months since. As they celebrated Subban’s 30th birthday in May, Vonn called him the love of her life.

“Happy 30th birthday to the love of my life!!!” she captioned a series of Instagram photos. “Your energy and light has changed my world in so many ways and I can’t express how thankful I am to have you. Here’s to 30 and many, many more together, you old man!”