Lindsay's Next Role: Face of Fornarina

She might be about to make a foray into fashion with her own soon-to-launch line of leggings — but that doesn’t mean that Lindsay Lohan is saving her star style for her signature collection alone. Italian brand Fornarina, who will open a flagship store in New York this year, have just announced that they’ve chosen the actress as the face of their expanding international brand. A label spokesperson tells WWD they selected Lindsay because she “is that very self-confident, dynamic woman, she’s got a lot of attitude.” And, he adds, “That’s what we’re hoping our customer will aspire to.” And while for now Lindsay’s sticking to modeling for the company’s upcoming ad campaign, she reveals to WWD that although she’d love to design for the label in the future, “Right now, it’s just leggings for me.” Tell us: What do you think about Lindsay’s new role as the face of Fornarina?