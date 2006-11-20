Lindsay Turns Anti-Fur: What's Your Take on The Fur Debate?
No stranger to wearing fur, Lindsay Lohan was about to be named to PETA’s upcoming worst-dressed list. But a PETA spokesperon tells us that the actress seems to have had a change of heart after seeing the organization’s anti-fur window displays at Topshop in London. During her whirlwind week there — which included the Casino Royale after party and hosting the World Music Awards — she was seen wearing a white fake fur jacket and an anti-fur button on her hat. While PETA tells us that Paris Hilton and other celebs have sworn off fur, Jennifer Lopez and other stars have recently been spotted in fur-trimmed jackets. Tell us: Where do you stand on the fur debate? Would you wear it?
Photo: Spirit Pictures/WENN