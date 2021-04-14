"Queen of living her best life," one Instagram user commented on the star's post

Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Her Curves in a Plunging Red Swimsuit in the Maldives

Lindsay Lohan is soaking up the sun in style.

On Wednesday, the actress, 34, posted a series of Instagram photos showing off her impressive figure as she posed near the crystal clear water in a plunging red one-piece swimsuit during a trip to the Maldives. It's not Mykonos, but the former child star is still thriving.

Lohan captioned the post, which included a selfie and an aerial shot of the gorgeous view, with several emojis: "🧜‍♀️ 🏝 💙 😘 🚣🏼‍♀️" she wrote.

The Parent Trap star's famous friends and followers showed her some love in the comment section, with Diane Keaton leaving a string of praising hands emojis and her brother Dakota Lohan writing, "So pretty" with three heart-eye emojis.

One commenter wrote, "Queen of living her best life."

"gorgeous girl!!!" a second follower wrote.

In September 2018, a video of Lohan dancing in a silver jumpsuit went viral and soon became the pop culture phenomenon known as #DoTheLilo. Reflecting on the moment during an interview with Entertainment Weekly last year, the actress said she had no idea the clip (filmed by a bystander during production of Lohan's reality show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club in Mykonos) would blow up.

"We just started dancing!" Lohan told the outlet. "She goes 'This dance is going viral. It's called #DotheLilo!' and I was like, 'What are you talking about?'"

"Then, I saw it," she continued. "And she was like, 'We have to make this a spectacular thing,' and she did! But it wasn't planned… we were just having fun and it became something. Then I saw Halloween costumes later, and it completely changed the whole perception of what dancing is!"