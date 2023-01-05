Lindsay Lohan Tells Her Younger Self How Much She Loves Her Red Hair and 'Beautiful' Freckles

Lindsay Lohan got sentimental in a newly shared Instagram video.

The Falling for Christmas star posted an Instagram video on Thursday where she converses with her younger self about insecurities she grew out of, goals she accomplished and the life she lives now.

The video, which Lohan titled "Conversations with Little Me," opens with young Lohan asking her older self, "Do I like my red hair?" To which present-day Lohan, 36, replies, "Yes, I love my red hair!" The video continues with little Lohan asking, "What about my freckles?" to which grown-up Lohan answers, "They used to make me uncomfortable as a kid but now I realize how beautiful they are."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Her admission of past insecurities, struck a chord with her followers, who poured their love into her comment section. Many chimed in to tell the actress that they were proud of who she's become and agreed with growing up insecure.

The Mean Girls star didn't only talk about her insecurities, though. She also touched on other topics she wanted to discuss with her younger self. The Instagram Reel continues with current Lohan talking to young Lohan about her current career and interests and what her life is like.

Little Lohan asks, "Are we a model?" to which current Lohan playfully responds, "When Glam arrives, yes!" And when it comes to playing "dress up," the actress reassures her younger self that it's still something she loves to do. The response was complete with a glamorous photo of the star in a sparkly bodysuit, full face of makeup and heels.

James Gourley/Getty

Little Lohan asks a few more questions before closing by wondering if she's still smiling, all these years later. Lohan happily confirms that she is, writing, "Life is so beautiful & I'm so grateful for my husband, family & everything life brings!"

Lohan married Bader Shammas last summer after getting engaged in late 2021. PEOPLE confirmed Lohan's happy news after the actress called Shammas her husband on Instagram.

"🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," Lohan began her caption of a photo of the two of them.

She added: "I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏."