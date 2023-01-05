Lindsay Lohan Tells Her Younger Self How Much She Loves Her Red Hair and 'Beautiful' Freckles

Lohan shared a sweet conversation with "Little Me" on Instagram

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 5, 2023 04:23 PM
Lindsey Lohan young&old
Photo: Barry King/WireImage, James Devaney/GC Images

Lindsay Lohan got sentimental in a newly shared Instagram video.

The Falling for Christmas star posted an Instagram video on Thursday where she converses with her younger self about insecurities she grew out of, goals she accomplished and the life she lives now.

The video, which Lohan titled "Conversations with Little Me," opens with young Lohan asking her older self, "Do I like my red hair?" To which present-day Lohan, 36, replies, "Yes, I love my red hair!" The video continues with little Lohan asking, "What about my freckles?" to which grown-up Lohan answers, "They used to make me uncomfortable as a kid but now I realize how beautiful they are."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Her admission of past insecurities, struck a chord with her followers, who poured their love into her comment section. Many chimed in to tell the actress that they were proud of who she's become and agreed with growing up insecure.

The Mean Girls star didn't only talk about her insecurities, though. She also touched on other topics she wanted to discuss with her younger self. The Instagram Reel continues with current Lohan talking to young Lohan about her current career and interests and what her life is like.

Little Lohan asks, "Are we a model?" to which current Lohan playfully responds, "When Glam arrives, yes!" And when it comes to playing "dress up," the actress reassures her younger self that it's still something she loves to do. The response was complete with a glamorous photo of the star in a sparkly bodysuit, full face of makeup and heels.

Lindsay Lohan
James Gourley/Getty

Little Lohan asks a few more questions before closing by wondering if she's still smiling, all these years later. Lohan happily confirms that she is, writing, "Life is so beautiful & I'm so grateful for my husband, family & everything life brings!"

Lohan married Bader Shammas last summer after getting engaged in late 2021. PEOPLE confirmed Lohan's happy news after the actress called Shammas her husband on Instagram.

"🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," Lohan began her caption of a photo of the two of them.

She added: "I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏."

Related Articles
keke palmer
Keke Palmer Jokes She 'Found the Cure to Acne' as She Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face
Shania Twain With Pastel Pink Hair During Today Show Appearance
Shania Twain Rocks Pastel Pink Hair During 'Today' Show Appearance — See the Look!
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Brings Back Her Favorite Beauty Look for a Night Out: Bleached Brows
christie brinkley
Christie Brinkley Celebrates the New Year by Showing Off Her Toned Legs in a Hot Pink Swimsuit
Nicolás Tagliafico & Carolina Calvagni wedding on Dec. 27 in Argentina
Model Carolina Calvagni Wears 'Dream Gown' for Wedding to World Cup Soccer Champ Nicolás Tagliafico 
Jaclyn Smith for her upcoming HSN collection
Jaclyn Smith's New HSN Collection Is All About Classics and Wearability: 'Comfort Is Key'
Hailey Bieber Instagram
Hailey Bieber Shares a Collection of Unseen Throwback Bikini Pics from Vacation: 'Lost Files'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen attend the YES 20th Anniversary Gala on September 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala)
Ashley Olsen Marries Boyfriend Louis Eisner in Intimate Wedding Ceremony in Bel-Air: Report
Paulina Porizkova
Paulina Porizkova Poses Topless in Heartfelt Instagram: 'Finally Comfortable in My Own Skin'
Sydney Sweeney for Armani Beauty My Way perfume
Sydney Sweeney Is the New Face of Armani Fragrance: 'One of the Most Beautiful Experiences'
Actress Ricki Lake attends the Stand Up For Pits Foundation Comedy Night With Rebecca Corry at the Hollywood Improv on November 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ricki Lake Shares 'Raw Video' Shaving Her Head Amid Years of Hair-Loss Struggles: 'A Place of Peace'
emily ratajkowski teenage dirtbag
Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her 'Teenage Dirtbag' Years in a Set of Throwback Instagrams
Teresa Giudice wears Chanel bikini
Teresa Giudice Wears a Cheeky Chanel Bikini for Poolside Pic During Her Holiday Getaway
Addison Rae Yellow Dress
Addison Rae Shimmers in Sultry Yellow Gown While Vacationing in Japan — See the Look!
Kim K Shows Real Hair in TikTok
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Natural Shoulder-Length Hair in Viral Holiday TikTok
Teresa Giudice, husband Louis Ruelas and and their children (Gia, Milania, Audriana and Louie Jr.) pose for family photo in matching all-white outfits.
Teresa Giudice, Husband Luis Ruelas and Their Kids Coordinate in White Outfits for NYE Family Photo