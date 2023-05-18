Lindsay Lohan Channels Past Roles in New Campaign and Shares Her Fave Beauty Ritual (Exclusive)

Achieving icon status is no easy feat. But, Lindsay Lohan and clinical skincare brand Peter Thomas Roth have remained just as influential since stepping onto the Hollywood and skincare scenes in the '90s.

Today, the two are coming together for a campaign that sees the actress and soon-to-be mom, 36, live out her love for the brand's much raved-about contoured hydra-gel eye patches.

In the '80s-inspired commercial, Lohan plays a Peter Thomas Roth's eye-conic eye patch hotline operator. Decked out in a suit, headset and glimmering golden pads under her eyes, she gets down to business and answers under-eye care-related inquiries that come her way.

"Hi, you've reached the Peter Thomas Roth Eye-Conic Eye Patch Hotline. It's Lindsay!" she quips.

Caller one dials in, asking, "What can Peter Thomas Roth eye patches help me with?"

Lohan responds with her Mean Girls classic: "The limit does not exist!"

After successfully answering the call, she admires her glow in a hand-held mirror and says, "Honey, you've never looked better," re-enacting her famous line from The Parent Trap, which makes for a total déjà vu moment.

Daniel Seung Lee

Lohan — a natural in the role — says that out of the "countless" products she's tested throughout her decades in showbiz, Peter Thomas Roth remains a tried and true and that the brand's eye patches have "become my staples."

This includes the campaign's three skincare stars – the hydrating Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Eye Patches (targeting fine lines and under-eye darkness), the rejuvenating Cucumber De-Tox Eye Patches (which help to smooth and de-puff) and the luxe-feeling, skin-firming 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Eye Patches.

Daniel Seung Lee

"I especially love them because they're saturated with clinical ingredients that instantly make me look awake. When I first tried them years ago, I was so impressed with the results," she shares.

"I'll use different patches each day, depending on the concerns I want to address, from dark circles to puffiness to fine lines, whether it's before a photo shoot or after a long day on set," she notes.

Daniel Seung Lee

"But," she adds, "my favorite beauty ritual is popping on my patches in-flight when I'm traveling."

As a part of the partnership, announced Wednesday, shoppers can also get a piece of the beauty action by dialing "1-844-EYE-CONS" to receive a special message, plus insight on which patches work best with their skincare goals.