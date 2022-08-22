Lindsay Lohan Shares Behind-the-Scenes Getting Ready Photo: 'Glam Time'

Lindsay Lohan is too glam to give a damn in her latest Instagram post!

The actress and singer, 36, shared a stunning photo Sunday of her latest look by makeup artist Kristopher Buckle — sparkling eyes featuring smokey champagne shadow and a peachy-colored pout which matched her blush. Lohan puckered her lips for the camera while wearing a beautiful green gemstone necklace and what appears to be a white dress with feathered sleeves. She captioned the pic "Glam Time 💖 #bts."

Lohan definitely has that newlywed glow after getting married to financier Bader Shammas in July.

Last November, Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas, sharing a gallery of photos smiling with her new fiancé and showing off her ring. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in the caption.

In February, Lohan shared an update on her nuptials when Extra host Rachel Lindsay asked her what kind of bride she thought she would be.

Lindsay Lohan/instagram

"Are you going to be low-key? Are you going to be all-in? I'm not going to call you a bridezilla, I'm not going to do that," the former Bachelorette asked.

"I'm definitely not like that," said Lohan. "I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that."

"I'm looking at destinations," Lohan continued. "I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so...."