Lindsay Lohan "Not Involved" in Latest Ungaro Collection

Guibbaud Christophe/Abaca

It looks like Lindsay Lohan might have a little more time to focus exclusively on her 6126 line of leggings and apparel in the days ahead. After months of tumult over her appointment as the artistic advisor for Emanuel Ungaro — and one not well-received runway show — the unlikely team appears to have parted ways. The actress was not present at the Ungaro fashion show today during Paris Fashion Week, and the brand’s owner Asim Abdullah told WWD backstage, “She’s not involved in this collection,” while declining to comment further. The actress quickly went from describing her catwalk debut as “pretty much a fairytale” to being bashed in the design world, even incurring the ire of the brand’s respected namesake founder, who deemed her first and maybe only collection for his former house “a disaster.” Tell us: What do you think of Lindsay’s possible departure from Ungaro?–Katherine Kluznik Rentmeester