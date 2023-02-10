Lifestyle Style Lindsay Lohan Cheers on Siblings Aliana and Dakota from the Front Row at Christian Siriano's NYFW Show The actress glammed up in a copper-hued set at Thursday’s runway show, where her siblings hit the catwalk in head-turning styles By Michelle Lee Michelle Lee Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 10, 2023 03:07 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock New York Fashion Week is shaping out to be quite a family fair for the Lohans. On Thursday night, Lindsay Lohan, 36, stepped out for the Christian Siriano Fall 2023 runway show, where she supported her model siblings — sister Aliana Lohan, 29, and brother Dakota Lohan, 26 —as they conquered the catwalk. For the presentation, held at Gotham Hall, the Falling for Christmas star dolled up in a metallic copper jumpsuit — that matched her rich hair hue — with a flare-leg silhouette and capelet. She accessorized with dazzling drop earrings. Lindsay also posted an Instagram photo of her bronzy makeup and her bouncy blowout. The selfie received much love from stars including Jamie Lee Curtis and Paris Hilton. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Lindsay Lohan Looks Back at Her Most Iconic Early Outfits, Including 'Parent Trap' , 'Freaky Friday' and More! Meanwhile, Aliana and Dakota strutted down the rose-lined runway in romantic yet moody all-black looks — she in a dress with ruffle detailing and he in a blazer gown covered in metallic floral motifs. As noted by the label in a program, the collection is an interpretation of "Audrey Hepburn's rose garden at midnight." Lindsay Lohan Tells Her Younger Self How Much She Loves Her Red Hair and 'Beautiful' Freckles JP Yim/Getty (2) Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. The show also brought together a star-studded audience including Julia Stiles and Quinta Brunson, both of whom joined the Freaky Friday actress at the front row. Lindsay shared a selfie of the trio on Instagram, writing, "Thanks to @csiriano I got to have a fab #nyfw kick off with these talented beauties! 💖" Lindsay Lohan and Sister Aliana Lohan Hold Hands on the Way to 'Falling for Christmas' Premiere In November, Aliana and Lindsay had a sister date at the Falling for Christmas premiere wearing matching floral-patterned gowns. The night was also a celebration of Ali who recorded two songs for the Netflix rom-com, Lindsay revealed in an episode of her podcast, The Lohdown. This isn't Dakota's first sartorial rodeo either. In 2018, he and Lindsay made a rare appearance together at Paris Fashion Week during which they sat front row at the Saint Laurent show dressed in formal all-black outfits.