Lindsay Lohan Cheers on Siblings Aliana and Dakota from the Front Row at Christian Siriano's NYFW Show

The actress glammed up in a copper-hued set at Thursday’s runway show, where her siblings hit the catwalk in head-turning styles

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on February 10, 2023 03:07 PM
Christian Siriano show, Backstage, Fall Winter 2023, New York Fashion Week, USA - 09 Feb 2023
Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

New York Fashion Week is shaping out to be quite a family fair for the Lohans.

On Thursday night, Lindsay Lohan, 36, stepped out for the Christian Siriano Fall 2023 runway show, where she supported her model siblings — sister Aliana Lohan, 29, and brother Dakota Lohan, 26 —as they conquered the catwalk.

For the presentation, held at Gotham Hall, the Falling for Christmas star dolled up in a metallic copper jumpsuit — that matched her rich hair hue — with a flare-leg silhouette and capelet. She accessorized with dazzling drop earrings.

Lindsay also posted an Instagram photo of her bronzy makeup and her bouncy blowout. The selfie received much love from stars including Jamie Lee Curtis and Paris Hilton.

Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show - Front Row/Atmosphere
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Meanwhile, Aliana and Dakota strutted down the rose-lined runway in romantic yet moody all-black looks — she in a dress with ruffle detailing and he in a blazer gown covered in metallic floral motifs.

As noted by the label in a program, the collection is an interpretation of "Audrey Hepburn's rose garden at midnight."

Ali Lohan walks the runway at Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW
JP Yim/Getty (2)

The show also brought together a star-studded audience including Julia Stiles and Quinta Brunson, both of whom joined the Freaky Friday actress at the front row.

Lindsay shared a selfie of the trio on Instagram, writing, "Thanks to @csiriano I got to have a fab #nyfw kick off with these talented beauties! 💖"

In November, Aliana and Lindsay had a sister date at the Falling for Christmas premiere wearing matching floral-patterned gowns. The night was also a celebration of Ali who recorded two songs for the Netflix rom-com, Lindsay revealed in an episode of her podcast, The Lohdown.

This isn't Dakota's first sartorial rodeo either. In 2018, he and Lindsay made a rare appearance together at Paris Fashion Week during which they sat front row at the Saint Laurent show dressed in formal all-black outfits.

