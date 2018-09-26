Lindsay Lohan Makes Rare Fashion Show Appearance at Saint Laurent Alongside Younger Brother

Julien Hekimian/Getty

Lindsay Lohan traded her Mykonos beachwear for business casual looks at Paris Fashion Week.

The newly announced reality star made a rare fashion week appearance at the Saint Laurent show on Tuesday in Paris alongside her look-alike little brother, model Dakota Lohan.

The siblings had a stylish whirlwind day in the city of lights, first making a stop at the Saint Laurent showroom for a fitting, then sitting side-by-side in the front row at the Spring 2019 show. Lindsay wore a black long-sleeve dress with sharp shoulders and long tie with black accessories at the show.

Dakota captioned a video on his Instagram stories, “Having so much fun with my sister.” While Lindsay captured their car ride en route to the show, getting pumped up with loud music during the ride.

RELATED: All the Must-See Photos from Paris Fashion Week

The fashion week sighting is a rarity for Lindsay. The last shows she attended were in September 2017 during Madrid Fashion Week and prior to that, she attended London Fashion Week back in 2015.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Tyra Banks Says Lindsay Lohan Will Appear in Life-Size Sequel ‘in Some Kind of Way’

Her little brother Dakota, 22, is no stranger to the fashion world. The IMG model has posed for Vogue China, Vogue Italia and Interview magazine to name a few, and began walking runways as a kid (his first was at Olympus Fashion Week in 2005).

Lindsay’s Parisian trip comes after she’s spent a lot of time in Mykonos, Greece, where she’s filming her newly-announced reality series, Lohan Beach Club, slated to premiere on MTV in 2019.

The show will follow Lindsay as she launches Lohan Beach House, a seaside destination with a restaurant and transformative day and nightclub in Mykonos. (She also has destination locations in Athens, Greece and Rhodes, Greece.)

While we wait to see if she attends any more French fashion shows, you can check out everything that has been going on at Fashion Month, including the models, the front row attendees and the afterparty sightings, right here.