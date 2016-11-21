Ariana Grande/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan‘s Mean Girls days may have ended nearly 12 years ago, but the star just proved that once you’ve written in the Burn Book, the temptation never really leaves you.

This weekend, the 30-year-old actress visited Ariana Grande‘s Instagram to comment “Too much makeup” on a selfie that the singer posted while rehearsing for her role as Penny in Hairspray Live. Grande, who posed in the shot with co-star Dove Cameron, is wearing a bold pink and black cat eye and pale pink lipstick — a very similar look to her usual glam, but dialed up, presumably, for the live TV show.

But to make sure she got her point across, Lohan decided not to constrain her criticism to just one Instagram post. She left the same “Too much makeup” comment on a solo selfie of Grande, in which she was wearing the same winged eyeliner and pink lip.

Grande, who took home the Artist of the Year award at Sunday night’s AMAs, didn’t seem terribly put out by the comments – after all, it’s hardly the first time she’s addressed Internet haters. She’s spent much of 2016 defending her signature ponytail, and last year, Grande addressed a negative comment about her body on Instagram. She wrote: “Sigh….. tweets, comments, statement like this are not okay. About anyone!!! We live in a day and age where people make it IMPOSSIBLE for women, men, anyone to embrace themselves exactly how they are. Diversity is sexy! Loving yourself is sexy!”

She continued: “You know what is NOT sexy? Misogyny, objectifying, labeling, comparing and body shaming!!! Talking about people’s body’s as if they’re on display ASKING for your approval / opinion. THEY ARE NOT!!!! CELEBRATE YOURSELF. CELEBRATE OTHERS. The things that make us different from one another make us BEAUTIFUL. BODY BOUNDARIES. LOVE LOVE LOVE ONLY.”

