Newlywed Lindsay Lohan Exited a Broadway Show with Her Family in a Breezy White Summer Dress

Now this is how you make an exit!

Lindsay Lohan — who recently married fiancé Bader Shammas — was all smiles leaving a Broadway show in New York City earlier this week, turning heads in a stunning white summer dress. The actress, who was joined by her mother, Dina, and siblings, Ali and Cody, wore a breezy design that featured delicate crochet trim, beautiful textured details, elegant flared sleeves, and an abbreviated hemline that flattered her figure.

Lohan accessorized her feminine look with classic Salvatore Ferragamo block heels, an orange Hermès clutch, and delicate layered jewels for a refreshing style statement that, quite frankly, caused us to do a double take. Plus, it's not every day we see Lohan stateside anymore, given that she's been living in Dubai since 2014.

Inspired by her elegant ensemble, we rounded up a few similar options you can find online at affordable prices.

For starters, this popular Amazon dress is a dead ringer for Lohan's silhouette. It has racked up nearly 200 positive reviews from shoppers, comes in 24 appealing colors and patterns, and is a steal at under $40 (be sure to click on the on-page coupon to nab the biggest discount.) The front tie detail and fit-and-flare silhouette are cute and flattering for a range of body shapes.

If you're looking for a breathable cotton dress with a bit more texture, check out this cute cut-out option from Express, or either of these designs by French Connection. This eyelet mini dress by Likely may very well be our favorite among the bunch — but you really can't go wrong with anything in classic white this time of year.

Shop more feminine summer dresses below inspired by Lindsay Lohan's look.

alvaq-womens-spring-summer-knot-front-v-neck-dress.jpg

Amazon

Buy It! AlvaQ Knot-Front Mini Dress, $37.04 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! 1. State Embroidered Ruffle Sleeve Dress, $39.98; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Likely Kylie Ruffle Eyelet Mini Dress, $148.80 (orig. $248); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! French Connection Aprina Cotton Dress, $96 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

Express

Buy It! Express Eyelet Cutout Tie-Back Dress, $69.99 (orig. $108); express.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! French Connection Broderie Cotton Shirtdress, $171 (orig. $228); nordstrom.com

