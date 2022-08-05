People.com Lifestyle Style Newlywed Lindsay Lohan Exited a Broadway Show with Her Family in a Breezy White Summer Dress This style is so flattering and feminine By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 5, 2022 03:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: BACKGRID Now this is how you make an exit! Lindsay Lohan — who recently married fiancé Bader Shammas — was all smiles leaving a Broadway show in New York City earlier this week, turning heads in a stunning white summer dress. The actress, who was joined by her mother, Dina, and siblings, Ali and Cody, wore a breezy design that featured delicate crochet trim, beautiful textured details, elegant flared sleeves, and an abbreviated hemline that flattered her figure. Lohan accessorized her feminine look with classic Salvatore Ferragamo block heels, an orange Hermès clutch, and delicate layered jewels for a refreshing style statement that, quite frankly, caused us to do a double take. Plus, it's not every day we see Lohan stateside anymore, given that she's been living in Dubai since 2014. Inspired by her elegant ensemble, we rounded up a few similar options you can find online at affordable prices. I Packed Lunya's New Linens for a Tropical Getaway and Stayed Cool and Comfy the Whole Time For starters, this popular Amazon dress is a dead ringer for Lohan's silhouette. It has racked up nearly 200 positive reviews from shoppers, comes in 24 appealing colors and patterns, and is a steal at under $40 (be sure to click on the on-page coupon to nab the biggest discount.) The front tie detail and fit-and-flare silhouette are cute and flattering for a range of body shapes. If you're looking for a breathable cotton dress with a bit more texture, check out this cute cut-out option from Express, or either of these designs by French Connection. This eyelet mini dress by Likely may very well be our favorite among the bunch — but you really can't go wrong with anything in classic white this time of year. Shop more feminine summer dresses below inspired by Lindsay Lohan's look. alvaq-womens-spring-summer-knot-front-v-neck-dress.jpg Amazon Buy It! AlvaQ Knot-Front Mini Dress, $37.04 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! 1. State Embroidered Ruffle Sleeve Dress, $39.98; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Likely Kylie Ruffle Eyelet Mini Dress, $148.80 (orig. $248); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! French Connection Aprina Cotton Dress, $96 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com Express Buy It! Express Eyelet Cutout Tie-Back Dress, $69.99 (orig. $108); express.com Nordstrom Buy It! French Connection Broderie Cotton Shirtdress, $171 (orig. $228); nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.