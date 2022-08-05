Newlywed Lindsay Lohan Exited a Broadway Show with Her Family in a Breezy White Summer Dress

This style is so flattering and feminine

By
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan

Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.

Follow her on Instagram.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2022 03:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Lindsay Lohan
Photo: BACKGRID

Now this is how you make an exit!

Lindsay Lohan — who recently married fiancé Bader Shammas — was all smiles leaving a Broadway show in New York City earlier this week, turning heads in a stunning white summer dress. The actress, who was joined by her mother, Dina, and siblings, Ali and Cody, wore a breezy design that featured delicate crochet trim, beautiful textured details, elegant flared sleeves, and an abbreviated hemline that flattered her figure.

Lohan accessorized her feminine look with classic Salvatore Ferragamo block heels, an orange Hermès clutch, and delicate layered jewels for a refreshing style statement that, quite frankly, caused us to do a double take. Plus, it's not every day we see Lohan stateside anymore, given that she's been living in Dubai since 2014.

Inspired by her elegant ensemble, we rounded up a few similar options you can find online at affordable prices.

For starters, this popular Amazon dress is a dead ringer for Lohan's silhouette. It has racked up nearly 200 positive reviews from shoppers, comes in 24 appealing colors and patterns, and is a steal at under $40 (be sure to click on the on-page coupon to nab the biggest discount.) The front tie detail and fit-and-flare silhouette are cute and flattering for a range of body shapes.

If you're looking for a breathable cotton dress with a bit more texture, check out this cute cut-out option from Express, or either of these designs by French Connection. This eyelet mini dress by Likely may very well be our favorite among the bunch — but you really can't go wrong with anything in classic white this time of year.

Shop more feminine summer dresses below inspired by Lindsay Lohan's look.

alvaq-womens-spring-summer-knot-front-v-neck-dress.jpg

Lindsay Lohan White Dress GTL
Amazon

Buy It! AlvaQ Knot-Front Mini Dress, $37.04 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Lindsay Lohan White Dress GTL
Amazon

Buy It! 1. State Embroidered Ruffle Sleeve Dress, $39.98; amazon.com

Lindsay Lohan White Dress GTL
Nordstrom

Buy It! Likely Kylie Ruffle Eyelet Mini Dress, $148.80 (orig. $248); nordstrom.com

Lindsay Lohan White Dress GTL
Nordstrom

Buy It! French Connection Aprina Cotton Dress, $96 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

Lindsay Lohan White Dress GTL
Express

Buy It! Express Eyelet Cutout Tie-Back Dress, $69.99 (orig. $108); express.com

Lindsay Lohan White Dress GTL
Nordstrom

Buy It! French Connection Broderie Cotton Shirtdress, $171 (orig. $228); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Amzf Breezy Dress
Amazon Quietly Dropped a New Section Packed with Breezy Dresses to Beat the Heat — and Prices Start at $20
Summer Dress Deals Under $50
Ruffles, Ruching, Pockets! All of These Cute Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon
Singer Jennifer Lopez and her new husband Ben Affleck went to the restaurant Manko under the rain
Jennifer Lopez Stepped Out in Paris in a Simple Summer Dress Everyone Needs in Their Closet
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in a floral dress as she steps out for lunch in Capri, Italy
Yes, Jennifer Lopez Is Still Gallivanting Across Europe, and Her Italian Lunch Look Is One for the Books
brooke shields; kate middleton; eva longoria
Kate Middleton, Eva Longoria, and Brooke Shields Can't Stop Wearing Bright Yellow This Season
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Jennifer Lopez attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez Went Sightseeing Around Paris with Ben Affleck in 2 Breezy Dresses from This Cool-Girl Label
kate hudson
Kate Hudson Wore a Breezy Cutout Midi Dress While Vacationing in Rome — and We Found Similar Styles
Love sharing sunsets with my girl ??*esp when she fixes my makeup
Reese Witherspoon Got a Quick Touchup from Her Daughter While Wearing the Perfect Summer Dress
Best Summer Dresses
Pretty Summer Dresses Are on Sale for as Little as $17 During Amazon Prime Day
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence's $790 Wide-Leg Jeans Are the Harbinger of Between-Season Dressing
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge departs after visiting the Fitzwilliam Museum during an official visit to Cambridgeshire on June 23, 2022 in Cambridge, England. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are visiting the Fitzwilliam Museum to view a newly unveiled portrait of themselves painted by portrait artist Jamie Coreth.
Kate Middleton's Flowy Dress Had a Flattering Detail That Reminds Us of Drew Barrymore's Recent Look
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively depart the Beacon Hotel on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images); LOS ANGELES CA - MAY 14: Jennifer Lopez is seen on May 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 11: Selena Gomez attends Hulu's "Only Murders In The Building" FYC Event at El Capitan Theatre on June 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, and More Celebs Are Confirming That This Is Still Summer's Go-To Uniform
Meghan Markle jumpsuit GTL
Meghan Markle Just Made a Case for Easy, Elegant Jumpsuits
Blake Lively attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show at Terminal 5 on February 15, 2022 in New York City.
Blake Lively's Fun Twist on This Classic Summer Print Is Making Us Rethink White Sneakers
Amazon Summer Dresses
17 Summer Dresses to Snag on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Starting at Just $18
Amazon dresses
Amazon Has a New Section of Breezy Dresses Ahead of the Hottest Days of the Year, and Prices Start at $26