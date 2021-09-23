Linda Evangelista Felt 'Forced to Decline' 2017 Versace Runway Walk After Alleged CoolSculpting Damage

Linda Evangelista declined the opportunity to walk alongside her fellow '90s supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Carla Bruni and Claudia Schiffer at the 2017 Versace fashion show

Linda Evangelista claims she was forced to miss modeling opportunities in the aftermath of her alleged CoolSculpting damage that left her "permanently deformed."

Most notably, Evangelista, 56, didn't join her fellow '90s supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Carla Bruni and Claudia Schiffer when they reunited on the runway at Versace's Spring/Summer 2018 show. In filings against Zeltiq Aesthetics — the parent company of CoolSculpting — Evangelista claims she "has been forced to decline significant modeling engagements" since the CoolSculpting procedure five years ago.

The court documents say the model missed "walking the runway during fashion week with the other Original Supermodels for Versace in September 2017 and walking the runway with the other Original Supermodels during a Dolce & Gabbana show due to the physical injuries and disfigurement that she suffered as a result of using ZELTIQ's CoolSculpting and the multiple, invasive procedures and surgeries that she underwent at ZELTIQ's direction to try to correct those injuries."

Evangelista, Crawford, Campbell, Schiffer and Christensen, along with Christy Turlington and Elle Macpherson, were crowned as "legends of the modern catwalk" by the Times in 1996, and defined a generation of models.

PEOPLE has reached out to Versace for comment.

While many of the supers have continued to work and model to the present day, Evangelista told followers Tuesday that she has disappeared from the public eye in recent years because of the damages inflicted by her CoolSculpting treatment, admitting she has "become a recluse" after the procedure gone wrong.

The supermodel revealed in a candid Instagram post that she was "brutally disfigured" by CoolSculpting, which she said "increased, not decreased" her fat cells as a result of Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, a side effect she said she was not warned of before the procedure.

"PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing," Evangelista wrote.

By sharing her story with the public and taking legal action, the model said she is "moving forward to rid myself of my shame."

"I am so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head high, despite not looking like myself any longer," she added.

Since sharing her story, Evangelista has received outpouring support from the model community. "Linda—your strength and true essence are forever recognizable and iconic! Bravo! 💋" Crawford commented on Evangelista's tell-all Instagram post.

"I applaud you for your Courage and strength to Share your experience and not be held hostage by it anymore .. You know I love you . We love you ., and here for you always Right by your side," Campbell said.

"I can't imagine the pain you gone through mentally these past 5 years ., your free of it now .. remember who you are , and What you have achieved and your influence and all the lives of people you have touched , and still doing so to this very day by sharing your story," she continued. "Proud of you , and support you every step of the way .. ❤️❤️"

"It would've taken immense courage and strength to write these words. I can honestly say that I broke down in tears reading this," began Christensen.