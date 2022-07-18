Linda Evangelista Appears in First Fashion Campaign Since Fat-Freezing Nightmare: 'So Grateful'

Linda Evangelista is making her return to the modeling world.

On Saturday, the model shared a picture from her collaboration with iconic fashion brand Fendi. It appeared the gig was the first modeling job she has taken on since opening up about her cosmetic surgery nightmare last year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"On September 9 2022 @Fendi will host a special fashion show in New York City to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the #FendiBaguette, designed by @silviaventurinifendi, and two years since @mrkimjones joined the Maison as Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear. #Fendi," Evangelista, 57, wrote in the Instagram caption.

The model added she was "so grateful" to all the crew members involved in the project.

In September 2021, Evangelista shared an emotional Instagram post that detailed why she hadn't been seen modeling recently.

"To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured," she said in part.

Evangelista filed a lawsuit in September suing CoolSculpting's parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., for $50 million in damages, alleging that she had been unable to work since undergoing seven sessions in a dermatologist's office from August 2015 to February 2016.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, she said her doctor diagnosed her with PAH in June 2016. "He told me no amount of dieting, and no amount of exercise was ever going to fix it," she recalled.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a representative for CoolSculpting said the procedure "has been well studied with more than 100 scientific publications and more than 11 million treatments performed worldwide" and added that rare side effects like PAH "continue to be well-documented in the CoolSculpting information for patients and health care providers."

RELATED: Linda Evangelista Shares First Photos of Her Body Since Fat-Freezing Nightmare: 'I'm Done Hiding'

While her case winds through the legal system, Evangelista said she is trying to reclaim her life by remaining optimistic that sharing her trauma will provide comfort to others suffering from similar situations.