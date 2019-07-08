Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Eye Cream — and It’s Only on Sale for 2 More Hours

Amazon Prime Day is less than one week away, and there’s good news if you’re hunting for beauty deals — plenty of them are happening right now. Ahead of the retail giant’s biggest sale of the year, you can score the popular LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream Moisturizer for 24 percent off.

If you’ve ever shopped for beauty products on Amazon, you’ll likely recognize LilyAna Naturals. The brand creates its line of skincare using organic, plant-based ingredients that are packaged in containers with large, vintage-style labels. And you’ve also probably noticed that every single product from the Amazon-based brand boasts thousands of rave reviews. Products like the LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream and Face Cream consistently sit at the top of Amazon’s “Most Wished For” face moisturizers list.

As for the LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream Moisturizer, it boasts over 3,200 beaming reviews from shoppers who are calling it a “miracle in a jar.” The anti-aging formula is made with nourishing ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin E, rosehip seed oil, and organic hibiscus flower extract that claim to help rejuvenate the under-eye area by brightening, firming, hydrating, lifting, and tightening it. Though it’s unusual to see real results right away, some shoppers claim they’ve seen a difference in just one week.

Buy It! LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream Moisturizer, $15.29 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

“This eye cream is a miracle in a good sized jar! I have only had this product for a week, and I began noticing differences after one day,” one customer wrote. “My under eye is softer and lines are disappearing. My skin is very sensitive and this product does not irritate me at all! HIGHLY recommend this product as well as their face cream!”

You can use LilyAna Natural Eye Cream in the morning and at night. And despite the product’s name, the moisturizer can also be used on your face and neck (and even under makeup!).

“Incredible product! Still cannot believe what a difference it has made in the lines and wrinkles around my eyes,” another reviewer wrote, sharing before and after photos of her skin. “I use it twice a day, and actually use it for my entire face and my neck. My skin feels so soft, and lines are disappearing.”

If you want to snag this cult-favorite cream while it’s marked down, you’d better hurry — because it’s only on sale for a few more hours for Amazon Prime members only. Be sure to bookmark this page as we have a feeling more LilyAna Naturals beauty products will go on sale come Amazon Prime Day on July 15 and 16.