Lily-Rose Depp Wears Sheer Gown with Exposed Briefs and the Internet Thinks She's Channeling Kate Moss

Depp got next to nude on the cover of i-D and fans noticed a similarity between her look and her famous father's ex

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 22, 2023 01:55 PM
kate moss, lily rose depp
Photo: Dave Benett/Getty; Karim Sadli

Lily-Rose Depp bared it all for the spring cover of i-D magazine, and the internet noticed a striking similarity.

Lily-Rose, the daughter of actor Johnny Depp, got nearly naked for the new issue of i-D, sporting a dress almost identical to one worn by her father's ex-girlfriend, Kate Moss. The supermodel made the slip dress famous when she wore it to an Elite Model Agency party in London in 1993.

The dress in question is a completely sheer, low-hanging spaghetti strap garment. Like Moss, Lily-Rose wore the barely there piece with contrasting black briefs and went braless, leaving her nipples on display.

lily rose depp
Karim Sadli

In the i-D photo shoot, Lily-Rose accessorized the see-through slip with a simple bangle, hoop earrings and a ring, as well as a half-smoked cigarette she dangled in between her fingers.

For the cover, the rising style star sported a different next-to-nude look — wearing oversized blue Chanel logo-printed jeans and nothing to cover her breasts but her arm. The model styled the jeans unbuttoned and with a slightly rolled waistband, as well as the same jewelry she went with for the dress — posing for the camera with a wink, arm extended across her chest and a fierce model pout.

lily rose depp
Karim Sadli

When the magazine posted the shoot to its Instagram, followers were quick to point out the similarities between Lily-Rose's and Moss' nearly nude moments.

One person commented, "Moss wore that dress back in the 90's," while another questioned whether it was the same exact dress. "Is this the same dress Kate moss made famous?!" Another pointed out the similar vibes from the two's ensembles, writing, "The first one is giving Kate Moss' infamous naked dress vibes."

kate moss
Dave Benett/Getty

In the spring issue, Lily-Rose spoke about her upcoming role in the HBO original series The Idol, which also stars The Weeknd and was co-created by Euphoria mastermind Sam Levinson.

When asked about how she feels about the upcoming role, she said, "I've dreamt of roles like this for forever. I just don't think that you could give an actress a greater gift than a role like this," she beams."

Lily-Rose also praised The Weeknd for his work alongside her on the show, saying, "I had to go to a lot of really vulnerable places in the show. Abel was the best partner that I could have ever asked for. He has my back and I have his. I just felt so free and liberated, so empowered."

