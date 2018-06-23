Lily-Rose Depp Smiles While Posing Topless on the Beach in Vogue Russia Shoot

Lily-Rose Depp has no problem posing topless.

Less than a year after the 19-year-old daughter of actor Johnny Depp and model Vanessa Paradis participated in a topless fashion shoot with CR Fashion Book, Depp has dared to bare again.

Earlier this week, Vogue Russia posted a partially nude shot, in which the model and actress smiles while covering herself with some strategically placed Chanel necklaces. The magazine also provided a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, showing off all the looks Depp modeled for the issue.

Depp, who has already proved she’s a fashion darling by becoming the face of the iconic Cancel No. 5 fragrance and starring in the brand’s Fall/Winter 2017 campaign, has only shared the cover image of the magazine on her own social media account so far.

Depp previously posed topless for CR Fashion Book‘s 11th edition issue in 2017, and told the magazine that famed photographer Steven Klein looked to her mom for inspiration during the revealing shoot.

“He had shot these amazing photographs of my mom when she was my age,” Depp shared in an interview for the magazine with Planetarium costar Natalie Portman. “We shot in front of a mirror with the pictures taped to it. We have a similar grungy look.”

Depp went on to post another topless photograph that was inspired by her mother in January, in which she perches on a chair while smoking a cigarette and covering her breasts with her hand.

Depp’s latest photo shoot comes amid news of her father’s precarious financial situation.

The details of Pirates of the Caribbean star’s financial expenditures were laid bare in a court filing from his former managers at The Management Group (TMG). The February filing came in response to a $25 million fraud lawsuit Depp unleashed on TMG the month prior.

Depp claimed in his initial complaint that his managers’ negligence had cost him millions, but in their response, TMG painted him as a compulsive spender who blew his $650 million fortune on mansions, yachts, cars, collectables and booze.

Speaking out about claims his former business managers made, the actor recently told Rolling Stone that “it’s insulting to say that I spent $30,00 on wine.”

“Because it was far more,” he added.

The trial is scheduled for August.