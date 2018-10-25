Lily-Rose Depp Models with Pamela Anderson in New V Magazine Spread

Lily-Rose Depp is one of the hottest rising teens in Hollywood. She’s a high-fashion model for Chanel, stars in the new film A Faithful Man and has been romantically linked to fellow teen actor, Timothée Chalamet. But how well do you really know the 19-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp and model Vanessa Paradis? Depp is opening up and revealing a whole new side of herself in V Magazine‘s Winter 2018 issue.

Ever since Depp joined Chanel as a model in 2014, she’s starred in numerous campaigns, including the iconic Chanel No. 5 fragrance ads, and walked countless runway shows, closing the catwalk in 2017. But despite all her time in the limelight (and posing topless for this latest magazine spread!) she’s actually a pretty shy person.

Luke Gilford

“I am really shy when it comes down to it, which is why I love acting so much,” she told her interviewer, Kristen Stewart. “It allows me to get out of my own head. I have a way easier time acting like someone else than acting like myself.”

In the interview, she also reveled that she’s reads “a lot” and has been “obsessed with” Haruki Murakami for years. “He’s my favorite author,” she said. “I’m reading The Basketball Diaries by Jim Carroll right now, which I’m really enjoying.”

She also discussed her favorite film, the 1970 French movie Peau d’Âne,which is translated to what Depp calls “not a very nice title,” Donkey Skin in English.

But she has another more mainstream favorite. “Don’t think that I didn’t watch Twilight when I was younger, too,” she told Stewart. “I was a huge fan. You’re not gonna escape it.”

During her photo shoot for the magazine, she was joined by fellow Chanel show-goer, Pamela Anderson, who struck a sultry pose in a hot pink tank.

“Lily is a beautiful spirit. I feel a sweet bond, as if [French-American essayist] Anaïs Nin and I had a little sister, and maybe the same parents,” Anderson told the magazine. “Lily is very aware of her uniqueness, and beauty. [She is] innocent but aware.”

The two are always front and center at Chanel shows. Anderson recently attended the Spring 2019 show in Paris, where Anderson recreated her iconic Baywatch scene on the fake beach.

Depp started working for the brand age 15, but has known designer Karl Lagerfeld since she was 8 years old. “[Karl’s] so sweet. It really is rare to find someone like that who is such an icon in so many ways, and has been for so long, but who is just such a genuinely sweet and welcoming person,” she says about the legendary designer, who she met through her model mom.

“I did my first campaign for [Chanel] when I was 15, which was crazy. I remember when they told me, I thought I was dreaming. For a 15-year-old girl to be told that, I was just so excited and just couldn’t believe that they wanted me.”