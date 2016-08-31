Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid may have just scored coveted spots in the top 5 of the highest earning models of the year, but they best watch their backs because there’s already a newcomer gunning for their newly acquired supermodel status, and she’s already got the A-list bonafides and an exclusive deal with Chanel to back her up. And while we’ve all known Lily-Rose Depp was going to be the next big thing in fashion for a minute, this week she made things official appearing in the first two teaser trailers for her new role as the face of Chanel No 5 L’eau.

The teen fashion phenomenon gave us a first look at her new campaign for the French fashion house’s No. 5 L’Eau perfume in two very aesthetically different 11 second shorts, both of which proclaim, “You know me and you don’t.”

In the first, Depp wears a red, sheer blouse in a dilapidated apartment, smilingly coyly at the camera over her shoulder, while in the second she wears her hair stick straight, swinging around a lightbulb and finding her light at every turn. Clearly someone’s watched her fair share of America’s Next Top Model.

Natalie Portman also debuted a new fragrance campaign this week, reprising her role as the face of Miss Dior for the brand’s latest scent, Absolutely Blooming. In the short video, the actress swans around a Parisian apartment in a simple black sheath dress, repeatedly tossing her hands ecstatically into the air, throwing herself across a coach, and pressing the bottle against her forehead, as one does after every new perfume purchase.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Tom Ford, Photo by Nick Knight

Tom Ford also announced some fresh fragrance news today, making it official that model Mica Arganaraz will be taking over as the face of their fragrance Black Orchid, an honor previously held by a very nude Cara Delevigne.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy G-Star Raw

Pharrell Williams has been collaborating with G-Star RAW for few seasons now, but this marks the first time The Voice coach has supported the brand from in front of the lens, rather than behind the design table as the Head of Imagination (yes, that is his real job title). For the Fall/Winter 2016 campaign, G-Star wanted to take a family portrait of all of the talented people who make this line everything that it is, lifting the proverbial curtain in an attempt to answer the question, “What is RAW?”

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Bonobos

And rounding out these star studded new campaigns is NBA All-Star and 2016 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball gold medalist Jimmy Butler who’s making his modeling debut in the first ever ad campaign for one-stop menswear shop, Bonobos. In addition to fronting the brand’s new “Wear No Doubts” campaign, the athlete will also curate a collection of his favorite, hand-picked pieces so everyone can look like an Olympians in their athleisure, even if you didn’t happen to make it to Rio this year.