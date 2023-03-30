Lily Rose and Daira Eamon Had Strict Dress Code for Their Wedding Guests — Plus, the Scoop on Their Looks!

The couple, who tied the knot at the Bridge Building in Nashville on Saturday, asked guests to dress for their wedding theme — get all the exclusive details

Published on March 30, 2023 04:01 PM
lily rose wedding. Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography
Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Photo: Steph Sorenson Photography

Lily Rose and wife Daira Eamon kept it classic and chic for their Nashville wedding.

As the newlyweds said "I do" in black and white at The Bridge Building on Saturday, their guests were asked to keep with the aesthetic as the newlyweds told PEOPLE they enforced a strict black dress code during the beautiful ceremony and reception.

The "Whatcha Know About That" artist looked dapper in a custom Indochino suit, featuring a classic white jacket tuxedo jacket with black pants and a matching black bow tie.

Eamon, 28, a retail marketing manager, was a stunning bride in a Galia Lahav sheer dress with a floral lace design from The Dress Theory in Nashville. The see-through material, along with her long veil and train gave the bride a glowing effect as the happy couple walked hand-in-hand against the southern sunset.

The couple exchanged handwritten vows and rings from King Jewelers as their close friend Sydney Stroup officiated the ceremony.

lily rose wedding. Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography
Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Steph Sorenson Photography

After three years of dating, the couple got engaged in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood — where they shared their first-ever apartment — in October 2021, the same month Rose released her debut project Stronger Than I Am. Rose previously told PEOPLE she hoped the project would help inspire others in the LGBTQ community.

"I hope with my music, I can now show other parents and kids that there is no fear. Your kid can do anything," she said. "There's not the fear of, 'Well, I don't know if you'll be accepted or embraced,' or whatever the word you want to use is."

RELATED VIDEO: Lily Rose Marries Daira Eamon in 'Modern' Black and White Theme Nashville Wedding: All the Details

With the wedding now behind them, the couple is off to Charleston, South Carolina, for a few days of relaxation before the CMT Awards in Austin, Texas on April 2, where Rose is due to perform. They hope to go on a longer honeymoon next year.

"We are just excited to start this next chapter and to call each other 'my wife!'" they said.

