The head of the hair department for Pam & Tommy revealed that the actress required a lengthy transformation every day before she could step in front of the cameras

Lily James Required '3 to 5 Hours' to Transform into Pamela Anderson Each Day for Pam & Tommy

Lily James underwent a tedious process to become Pamela Anderson.

On Monday, the head of the hair department for the series Pam & Tommy revealed that the actress required a lengthy transformation every day before she could step in front of the cameras.

James, 32, had to go through "anywhere from three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning," Barry Lee Moe told Variety.

The upcoming Hulu mini-series wrapped production on Friday. The show, which was ordered in December, will be "hopefully coming out in February," Moe added.

Last week, James was spotted on set for Pam & Tommy, which will focus on Anderson's relationship with Tommy Lee and the story of the Hollywood couple's infamous leaked sex tape.

In a photo taken from the set, James is seen wearing a satin black dress shirt, which was left unbuttoned at the top, and a pair of matching black shorts as she rocked platinum blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail.

pam & Tommy Lily James | Credit: hulu

Deadline reported back in December that James and Sebastian Stan would star together as Anderson, 54, and Lee, 58, respectively.

Shortly after production on Pam & Tommy began this spring, the first photos of James and Stan's transformations into Anderson and Lee were unveiled. Sharing a photo of James biting his nipple ring as part of his costume, Stan wrote in the caption of the photo, "Love bites."

James, who posted a photo of herself rocking Anderson's platinum blonde locks in a black corset, shared a quote from the Barbed Wire star, writing, "It's great to be blonde. With low expectations it's very easy to surprise people."

pam & Tommy Sebastian Stan and Lily James | Credit: Hulu

Anderson married Lee — one of the founders of Mötley Crüe — on a beach in Mexico in 1995 after dating for just four days. The couple, who divorced in 1998, share two sons, Brandon, 25, and Dylan, 23.

Anderson and Lee found themselves at the center of a scandal when a safe containing an almost-hour-long sex tape of the pair was stolen by a former disgruntled employee.