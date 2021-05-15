Lily James Sports Pamela Anderson's Iconic Swimsuit While Filming Sexy Baywatch Scenes for New Series

Lily James channeled one of Pamela Anderson's most famous looks as she filmed scenes for the upcoming Hulu drama series, Pam & Tommy

Prepare to do a serious double-take!

Lily James transformed into Pamela Anderson to film Baywatch-inspired scenes for the new series Pam and Tommy based on Anderson's life — and she looks nearly identical to the blonde bombshell.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The natural brunette channeled her inner Baywatch babe as she wore a long platinum blonde wig that looked just like Anderson's hair while shooting for the upcoming Hulu series.

James' apparent enhanced, fake bust and iconic red hot one-piece made for a jaw-dropping transformation into Anderson.

The actress and her costar Sebastian Stan, who is portraying Anderson's ex-husband Tommy Lee in the show, have been sharing some behind-the-scenes photos on social media while they work on the project.

Join PEOPLE starting on May 19 for an exclusive shopping event with special deals, live tutorials and more from COVERGIRL and Sally Hansen. Register here for the live events and sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.

Stan recently shared a photo of himself and James dressed up as Anderson and Lee on Instagram. The actor looked just like the Mötley Crüe musician with a sleeve of tattoos down his arm and his famous "Mayhem" stomach tattoo. James struck Anderson's signature pose for the photo op: seductively biting his nipple.

"Love bites #pamandtommy #hulu," Stan captioned the photo.

He also posted a solo shot as he channeled Lee. He captioned the photo with one of the musician's own quotes: "We don't stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing."

In December 2020, PEOPLE first reported that James will take on the role of Anderson, while Sebastian Stan will play Lee in the Hulu drama series.

The show will tell the story of the Hollywood couple's infamous leaked sex tape and the scandal that followed, according to Deadline.