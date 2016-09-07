Lily James Loves Looking at Keira Knightley's Face and 4 More of Her Beauty and Fashion Obsessions

Lily James loves all things beauty and fashion.

The Downton Abbey actress, 27, became a total red carpet darling when she went on her global press tour for Cinderella last year, and has kept up an interest in fashion and beauty ever since. This month, she was even named the face of Burberry’s new My Burberry Black fragrance (for which she posed topless in the campaign).

So when we caught up with her to chat before the Burberry launch, we had to wonder, what has she totally fallen hard for now that she’s, well, in it?

Scroll down to see her top five obsessions.

1. Carrying lipstick everywhere.

“In my bag right now, I have my lip gloss and about four Chapsticks,” she tells us. “In my normal handbags, I usually have quite a few lipsticks. They sort of mound up. My Chapsticks are regular, and my go-to lipsticks are the Burberry Kisses lipsticks, which I truly love. I’m really into that nude tone that’s quite mellow and effortless.”

2. A good contour stick.

“Because I have quite a round face, I love to accentuate my cheekbones as much as possible,” she explains. “So I use a lot of contour sticks. I also like to look quite natural, so I like foundation and a little shading and some blush to make you feel like you just crawled out of bed but not too heavy.”

3. Keira Knightley’s look.

“She has such a strong structure for her face,” says James, “I can’t stop looking at her face!”

4. Her Berlin Film Festival Dior gown.

“I loved one of my first red carpets, when I did the Berlin Film Festival,” says the star. “I wore this pink Dior dress, and that was my first fashion moment. From never wearing certain clothes to be able to transform in that way was really exciting.”

5. Shapewear!

“I love a pair of Spanx,” admits James. “I don’t go too extreme. I know there are some crazy contraptions that people wear now but a good ol’ fashion pair of Spanx never goes amiss, but it’s not for everyday wear.”

