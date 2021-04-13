Lily James Debuts Blonde Hair Ahead of Playing Pamela Anderson in Upcoming Hulu Series

The series will reportedly tell the story of the Hollywood couple's infamous leaked sex tape and the scandal that followed

Lily James is getting into character!

The actress, who's set to play Pamela Anderson in an upcoming Hulu series that explores the Baywatch alum's relationship with Tommy Lee, debuted blonde hair while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday. The former brunette, 31, looked casual in a graphic tee, a two-toned denim jacket, jeans and a face mask.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As PEOPLE reported in December, James will take on the role of Anderson, while Sebastian Stan, 38, will play Lee.

The series will tell the story of the Hollywood couple's infamous leaked sex tape and the scandal that followed, according to Deadline.

Lily James attends the 22nd British Independent Film Awards Credit: WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Getty

Seth Rogen will also appear in the series as the man who stole the tape, according to the outlet, and will produce with his partner Evan Goldberg.

A rep for Stan confirmed his casting. Reps for James and Rogen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Deadline reported that the project's working title is Pam & Tommy and that they will begin shooting the eight episodes in the spring of 2021.

Anderson, 53, married Lee, 58, one of the founders of Mötley Crüe, on a beach in Mexico in 1995 after dating for just four days. The couple, who divorced in 1998, share two sons, Brandon, 24, and Dylan, 22.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Planet Boom in North Hollywood, California Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Anderson and Lee found themselves at the center of a scandal when a safe containing an almost hour-long sex tape of the pair was stolen by a former disgruntled employee. cAnderson tried to stop the video's release with a lawsuit, but it was eventually released online, and the actress dropped the suit.